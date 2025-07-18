Congresswoman Vows To Tackle Alleged Hip-Hop Corruption After Speaking With Nicki Minaj

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum.
U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna has not only spoken on Nicki Minaj as of late, but also on the Tory Lanez case.

Nicki Minaj has even gotten the attention of Congress with her scathing rants against the likes of Jay-Z, the TDE camp, and a whole lot more. The United States Representative of Florida's 13th congressional district, Anna Paulina Luna, recently expressed her support for the Young Money superstar after the Trinidadian femcee reached out to Luna.

For those unaware, this reach-out was because of some comments TDE affiliate MackWop made about Nicki's rants against label president Punch and fellow superstar SZA. Minaj perceived these as threats allegedly bringing up the Tory Lanez stabbing. She tagged the FBI, CIA, and other authorities to get their attention... Including Anna Paulina Luna.

"Can confirm, I spoke with @NICKIMINAJ directly and will be doing everything we can to ensure her safety," she recently tweeted, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "We take threats of violence and assassination very seriously. RICO is also illegal. I am deeply concerned that there has been unchecked corruption within certain aspects of the rap industry. Artists should be respected and not afraid of managers, labels, etc."

Who Is Anna Paulina Luna?

This was Nicki Minaj's previous interaction with Anna Paulina Luna. "@RepLuna this man just publicly threatened me," she tweeted. "I’ve notified the FBI & CIA. I want this thug locked up & I’m ready to talk about everything these ppl have done to me."

"Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately," the representative responded. "Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon @NICKIMINAJ."

Also, another key aspect to bring up in this crossover is the congresswoman's previous defense of Tory Lanez. She advocated for his freedom after alleged evidence supposedly proved his innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. At press time, nothing has developed in that case to officially bring those allegations into an appeal setting or similar legal methods.

Elsewhere, the Queen of the Barbz continues to launch attacks and accusations against other entities, whether it's Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez or any critics attacking her online. We will see what this conversation between her and Florida's 13th District Rep. Anna Paulina Luna yields.

