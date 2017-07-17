representative
- MusicDiddy Spokesperson Claims He's Being "Targeted" Amid Third Sexual Assault LawsuitA former Syracuse University student accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting her in the 90s.By Caroline Fisher
- TVWill Smith Rep Slams Brother Bilaal For "Unequivocally False" Duane Martin Sex ClaimWill Smith's people were quick to respond.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate's Representative Slams Internet Trolls Making Fun Of His HairThe rep said that this is proof that people care more about looks than anything else.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsRep. Dan Crenshaw Is Temporarily Blind & Going "Off The Grid" Following Eye SurgeryDan Crenshaw says is temporarily blind following emergency surgery on his left eye and is going "off the grid" for a few weeks.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsOregon State Rep. Opens State Capitol Door To Let Trumpers Inside: WatchThis occurred in December 2020.By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsCori Bush Says Republicans Mistook Her For Breonna Taylor At OrientationCori Bush says several Republicans mistook her for Breonna Taylor during her congressional orientation.By Cole Blake
- MusicJuice WRLD Estate Reportedly Has No Representative For Legal AffairsWithout a rep, the ongoing lawsuit presented by Yellowcard is being affected.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDrake Blasted By Giannis Antetokounmpo's Representative For TrollingGiannis' rep was sick and tired of the trolling.By Alexander Cole
- Music21 Savage Arrest: Georgia Rep Says He Is An "Outstanding Figure & Influence"Shoutout to Hank Johnson.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCongresswoman Shamed For Quoting Cardi B Lyrics PubliclyHaters messed up the mood.By Zaynab
- SocietyLittle Caesars Accused Of Selling Frozen DiGiorno PizzasLittle Caesars was quick to fix this mess. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly To Perform At Madison Square Garden Amid Numerous Sexual Assault AllegationsMadison Square Garden has released a statement on the matter. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Son Cordell Broadus Has Secured His First Modelling CampaignSnoop Dogg's son takes his first step into the world of modelling. By Matt F
- MusicDJ Khaled Denies Reports That He Injured A Horse In The BahamasDJ Khaled is denying these claims.By Matt F
- MusicR. Kelly Denies Claims That He Is Behind A Sex Cult: ReportR. Kelly's statement is hot and fresh out the kitchen.By Matt F