Will Smith Rep Slams Brother Bilaal For “Unequivocally False” Duane Martin Sex Claim

Will Smith has been subjected to a pretty bizarre rumor as of late. Essentially, his former friend and assistant Brother Bilaal is writing a book about his time around Will. Moreover, he wants to get as much promotion for this book as humanly possible. Consequently, he found himself on Tasha K's show, where he explained some alleged stories that can be found in the book. For instance, he went on a tangent about how he once saw Will having sex with actor Duane Martin.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal claimed. “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.” Overall, these allegations went viral for a plethora of reasons. Smith is a name that has been subjected to rumors a lot as of late, and this was one that pushed things completely over the edge.

Will Smith Team Responds

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JANUARY 03: Will Smith attends Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at the Parker Palm Springs on January 3, 2016 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images,)

Subsequently, the actor's team has decided to respond. Overall, it is easy to see why. This is a weird narrative to spread, and people are jumping to conclusions. In a statement to TMZ, a representative for Smith made sure to explain how all of this is not true. “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” the representative said. Now, it will be up to Brother Bilaal to substantiate his claims, which may prove to be impossible.

The interview with Tasha K came across as a bit malicious, and now, he is being called out. Let us know what you think about this story, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

