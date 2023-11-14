Will Smith Allegedly Had Sex With Duane Martin, Claims Brother Bilaal

Will Smith has had it rough over the last couple of years. From the Oscars incident to Jada Pinkett Smith's revelations about their life, it is not easy being Will. However, he seems to be doing just fine these days. Overall, he chills on social media and he does his thing, regardless of what people might say. Unfortunately, however, there continue to be those who want to spread rumors and make his life hell. One of those people just so happens to be his former assistant and friend, Brother Bilaal.

Recently, the former assistant got to speak with gossip blogger Tasha K. Tasha K is known for having some salacious interviews on her platform. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that Bilaal would find himself there. After all, he is promoting a book he wrote about Smith called Will Smith Demonic Circle. In the interview with Tasha K, which can be seen below, Brother Bilaal makes the claim that Smith once had sex with Duane Martin. He explains what he saw in detail and gets a bit graphic with it.

Will Smith Called Out

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will," Brother Bilaal said. "There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.” Ultimately, there is no one to corroborate these claims. We doubt Martin and Smith would even entertain such rumors given the fact that Bilaal seemingly had an axe to grind.

It remains to be seen what will come of these allegations. It seems like Brother Bilaal will be saying a lot more over the coming days. Let us know what you think about the entire thing, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always strive to keep you informed.

