DJ Jazzy Jeff Recalls Will Smith Trying To Cut His Cast Off With Butter Knives

DJ Jazzy Jeff says Will Smith once tried to help him cut off a cast by using butter knives. He recalled the story while speaking with the actor on the latest episode of his podcast, Class of '88. He explained that they were in a hotel room in London working on a new album at the time.

"Right before we left for London, Jeff broke his leg in a car accident. So when we finally arrived in our hotel, Jeff was in a full-length cast from his hip to his ankle," Smith said. Jeff then interjected: "I probably should have gotten the cast off before we left to go make the album, but I didn't so I was way past due of this cast coming off to the point that the filling inside the cast started to irritate my kneecap — which is the reason Will kinda came up with this brilliant idea of 'I can get your cast off.'"

Read More: DJ Jazzy Jeff Talks “Making Beats” Program, “Fresh Prince” Days, & Reminiscing With Will Smith

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith Pose Together In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--OCTOBER 18: Rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff (aka Jeff Townes) And The. Fresh Prince (aka Will Smith) appear in a portrait taken on October 18, 1989, in N.Y.C. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

From there, Smith joked that his go-to answer to ideas is usually "yes." Jeff then recalled: "They bring up 24 butter knives and he proceeds to saw, and he kind of gets it to the point that the cast starts to split," before Smith interjected: "So, I had been sawing the cast from the top, which, I guess, isn't medically recommended, so the cast got stuck maybe halfway down Jeff's leg."

Will Smith Speaks With DJ Jazzy Jeff

Smith then suggested Jeff get in the tub to "soften" up the cast, which only made matters worse. "It started to shrink, so now it's choking my leg. And it really didn't help that through the entire process, he's laughing," Jeff explained. "And I'm freaking out. I'm wet, in my underwear, with a cast up to my ankle." Smith went on: "So JL came in, and JL's lookin', it's like 30 butter knives all over the floor, and you're in the tub with your cast on… It's like, 'What the f*ck are you all doing?'" Check out the full story as told by Smith and Jeff above. Smith is set to sit down with numerous other musical acts from the '80s on the podcast including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Rakim and Chuck D. Be on the lookout for further updates on Smith's Class of '88 podcast on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jazzy Jeff-Fresh Prince Music Video Reemerges After “30-Year Disappearing Act”

[Via]