Diddy has cleared up the rumors about wanting to fight Will Smith.

Cole Blake
Diddy Addresses Will Smith Fight Rumor Over Jennifer Lopez & Jada Pinkett Smith Threesome

Diddy has responded to the rumors that he once wanted to fight Will Smith after the actor and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, tried to have a threesome with his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Diddy downplayed the truthfulness of the story.

Speaking of love, I saw a guy on the internet the other day,” Kimmel began. “He said he used to be your security guard, who said that when you were dating J. Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome, and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?” Diddy replied: “This show has gotten crazier since the last time. You really heard that? Nah.” After joking about not believing everything you hear on the internet, Diddy adds: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Jimmy, I thought we was friends.”

Diddy & Will Smith At The Premiere Of "Hancock"

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Actor Will Smith and producer Sean Combs arrive to the Premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Hancock" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 30, 2008, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The former bodyguard, Gene Deal, detailed the alleged story while speaking with The Art of Dialogue, earlier this month. He claimed the couple had “made advances” on Lopez. He also joked that Will would mostly likely “beat the shit” out of Diddy, although he did admit the music industry mogul can "scrap."

Diddy Discusses Will Smith Fight Rumors

Diddy's Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance comes as he promotes his upcoming film, Off The Grid, which is inspired by his latest project, The Love Album. He shared a trailer for the film on Monday. He will star in the project alongside supermodel Eva Apio, who makes her acting debut. “Working with Eva Apio was an incredible experience. Her talent and energy brought my vision to life,” Diddy said in a press release. Be on the lookout for further updates on the film on HotNewHipHop.

