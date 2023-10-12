Diddy & Teyana Taylor Team Up For “Closer To God” Music Video

Diddy and Teyana Taylor have teamed up to work on the music video for “Closer To God,” off of Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid. In addition to performing on the song and appearing in the video, Taylor served as the director for the piece. In a statement from Diddy along with the video's release, he described Taylor as an "incredible artist."

“Teyana is not just an incredible artist, she’s my sister.” Diddy said. “She has this undeniable force and raw emotion she brings to every project. When we began conceptualizing ‘Closer To God,’ her name was at the forefront of my mind. I had to convince her to come out of retirement, but I knew she would perfectly capture the spiritual essence and depth of the song. Collaborating with her on both the song and its visual was like harmonizing with a kindred spirit. Together, we’ve created something truly special.”

Teyana Taylor Directs Diddy's "Closer To God"

“Working on ‘Closer To God’ was a spiritual journey in itself,” said Teyana Taylor. “The song’s message of love and divine connection resonated deeply with me, and visually representing that was a beautiful challenge. I believe we’ve created something that will touch people’s souls.” “The video captures the profound sentiment of feeling divinely connected when in the presence of true love. It paints a picture of raw emotion, vulnerability, and the magic of finding someone who brings you closer to the divine.”

Diddy released The Love Album: Off The Grid back on September 15, 2023. In addition to Teyana Taylor, the album features a wide range of guests including Busta Rhymes, Jacquees, Fabolous, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, the Weeknd, French Montana, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, and several more. Diddy even dropped an extended version with Bryson Tiller, PartyNextDoor, and Metro Boomin. Check out the video for "Closer To God" above and be on the lookout for further updates on new music from Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

