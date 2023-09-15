Diddy Brings The Heat With Immense New Project “The Love Album: Off The Grid”

Diddy is back with a massive new album.

Diddy is easily one of the biggest legends in the hip-hop world. Overall, he is someone who has been around for a very long time. He has helped break a ton of artists, and he is responsible for classic songs and albums. At this stage in his career, he is racking up "icon" awards while continuing his music endeavors. For instance, he has been teasing a new album for a few months now. Furthermore, he has been teasing the final feature from, The Weeknd, which just adds to the excitement.

Well, today, Diddy finally delivered that album to his fans. As we had previously reported, this project has a whopping 23 tracks. Moreover, it is packed with incredible features from the best artists in the world. French Montana, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Teyana Taylor, Jeremih, and a whole host of others can be heard throughout the tracklist. The who's who of music can be found throughout the tracklist, which is a testament to Diddy's pull.

Diddy Is Back

Tracklist:

1. Brought My Love - ft. The Dream and Herb Alpert
2. What’s Love - Nova Wav
3. Deliver Me - Diddy, Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard and Kalenna
4. Stay A While - Diddy and Nija
5. Homecoming - Diddy and Jozzy
6. Pick Up - Diddy and Jacquees ft. Fabolous
7. Tough Love - ft. Swae Lee
8. Stay Long - ft. Summer Walker
9. Belongs to You - Diddy and Jozzy
10. Another One Of Me - ft. The Weeknd, French Montana and 21 Savage
11. INTERMISSION
12. Moments - ft. Justin Bieber
13. Need Somebody - ft. Jasmine Sullivan
14. Mind Ya Business - ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Kelani
15. Nasty interlude - Jozzy
16. Reachin - ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Coco Jones
17. Stay part 1 - Diddy, Kalan.FrFr and K-Ci
18. I Like - ft. Mary J Blige
19. Closer to God - ft. Teyana Taylor
20. BooHoo - ft. Jeremih
21. Interlude - Burna Boy Interlude
22. Kim Porter - Diddy and Babyface ft. John Legend
23. Space - ft. H.E.R.

