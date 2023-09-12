Diddy Teases The Weeknd’s Last Feature With Exciting New Trailer

Diddy is one lucky man. You might be asking yourself, "Why?" To give you some context, the hip-hop icon that needs no introduction is dropping his brand new project, The Love Album: Off The Grid, on September 15. While that alone is exciting news for hip-hop heads across the world, there is another bit of information that has a lot of fans buzzing. Back in early August, The Weeknd announced at one of his shows during his Til Dawn After Hours tour that he is not going to be doing any more features.

The one caveat that might bring him back to doing one would be if Daft Punk reunites. That pairing split up on February 22, 2021. But, Abel has agreed to make one more stop before closing this chapter in his legendary career. Diddy's album is gaining hype because it is him, but also because the Canadian singer is laying down his last guest vocals on it. "Another One Of Me" is the lead single to his eighth studio album that will have a whole host of features on it, but probably none bigger than The Weeknd.

Diddy Drops An Epic Trailer For "Another One Of Me:" Watch

With the LP just days away from being out on streaming, Diddy has just teased this collab once again. He previously shared a clip on Twitter of some of Abel's vocals, which sounded incredible. Here, though, he shares a sneak peek at the music video for the song. Theneighborhoodtalk shared it to their Instagram and the trailer looks amazing. Cool visuals of 21 Savage, French Montana, and The Weeknd show them shape-shifting from VFX. Then, Diddy looks to be sampling Phil Collins' iconic track, "In The Air Tonight," for this song. It is shaping up to be a grand finale for The Weeknd's last guest verse.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new trailer for Diddy's lead single "Another One Of Me" with The Weeknd, French Montana, and 21 Savage? Do you think this song will be a banger? Are you excited for The Weeknd's new journey as an artist? Will Diddy's new album be a contender for the best project of the year?

