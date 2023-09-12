DJ Envy & His Wife, Gia, Say Friendship With Tyrese Became “Inappropriate”

DJ Envy spoke with his wife, Gia, on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club to explain their relationship with Tyrese and how things became sour. Gia says that, as they became closer, Tyrese eventually began acting inappropriately with her and made flirtatious comments.

"Tyrese came in and really helped us and guided us through our relationship, correct?" Envy asked his wife, who confirmed on the show: "Yes, he did. Absolutely." Envy continued: "And then, we got to a point where we stopped talking to Tyrese. And can you explain to the people why we stopped talking to Tyrese?"

DJ Envy & His Wife, Gia, At The NAACP Image Awards

Gia then explained: "He and I became friends and we were very, very cool and we spoke often. But, for me, it got to a point where it became inappropriate. Like, he was extremely demanding of my time and my attention, where, if I didn't give him my time or my attention, he would get very angry." She then elaborated: "There was flirting and inappropriate compliments." Later, Envy admitted that he still maintains some respect for Tyrese for helping save his marriage. "Tyrese did help save my marriage and I have a respect for him for that," he said. Check out the full clip on Instagram below.

Envy originally called out Tyrese while he was a guest on The Breakfast Club, last week. While speaking about some of Tyrese's more erratic behavior, Envy aired out his issues with the singer's actions around his wife. At one point, Envy even remarked that he should “box” Tyrese's mouth while Tyrese said he couldn't recall what he did to offend.

