Gabriel Bras Nevares
Tyrese Blasts DJ Envy For Lying About Disrespecting His Wife

Just when we thought that the dispute between DJ Envy and Tyrese ended, it seems like there's more to uncover and call out. Moreover, the singer and actor alleged that the radio hosts claims that he disrespected his wife are completely untrue. He said as much during a very lengthy Instagram video, which he put out there because Envy embarrassed him on a public platform. Overall, the message contains a lot of additional allegations, assumptions, and attacks against the media personality's side of the story. It's a complicated web to weave, but he broke things down in a few areas.

First off, Tyrese pulled up text messages between all three individuals that they received over the last year or so. This disproves DJ Envy's claim that they blocked the Fast & Furious alum up until about a month ago, according to the screen star. In terms of their dynamic, he also claimed that Envy and his wife weren't there for him during hard times, whereas he had done a lot to help them in their relationship. While the Los Angeles native didn't go into too many specifics, he did hilariously share that he sent Envy's wife pictures of his new Rolls Royce car.

DJ Envy Is Lying, Tyrese Claims

In addition, Tyrese explained that the timeline of events that DJ Envy used regarding his psych med behavior doesn't actually line up with any alleged disrespect that he showed his wife. The 44-year-old also defended his character, saying that he'd never do anything to disrespect a known colleague's partner. In the most basic of terms, he said that Envy lied about the whole thing and is actually just covering up his own reluctance to stay close to him. With this, the R&B crooner will likely provoke some more back-and-forths.

Meanwhile, this Instagram video actually contrasts what Gibson had said in an earlier video, which was much more emotional. Apparently he decided to speak on the issue further after all. The resulting fallout might come soon, it might come late, but one thing's for sure: during his Breakfast Club interview, he acted much more calmly than how he actually feels about these claims. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Tyrese and DJ Envy.

