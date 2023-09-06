Tyrese Slams Ex-Wife As A “Gold Digger, Gaslighter, Narcissist, Manipulator”

Tyrese put his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, on blast with a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday. In doing so, he accused her of “gaslighting” him and labeled her with several insults. He says she’s “demanding $20,000 a month” in child support for their daughter and doesn't believe it to be a fair figure.

“I have NO CLUE who this person is…… #Gaslighting is the most vile form of manipulation she’s out trying to sell people on shit that nobody is sold on,” Tyrese wrote. From there, he labeled her a “Gold digger, Gaslighter, narcissist, manipulator.”

Read More: Tyrese Rants About His Ex-Wife, Compares Her To Trump

Tyrese With Samantha Lee

He also says that Lee is “enjoying all of this attention,” while simultaneously claiming the opposite. Tyrese added: “For a woman who doesn’t want money from me, you’ve already hired THREE different LAW FIRMS, trying to crack the prenuptial agreement, you drug this divorce trial out into almost 3 years and now you’re requesting a new trial with a jury.” Check out Tyrese's full post below.

Tyrese Calls Out Samantha Lee

It’s far from the first time that Tyrese has called out his ex-wife publically. Earlier this year, he dropped a song titled, “Love Transaction,” in which he calls out Lee for allegedly using their child for $20,000 in monthly child support. “Dragging me in and out of court / Trying to take all that I’ve been working for / Can you justify what you say the baby needs? / Don’t I make sure she has everything? / 20,000 isn’t child support / We both know just who that money’s for,” he sings on the track. In other posts in recent months, Tyrese has gone so far as to compare Lee to former President Donald Trump. The two married in 2017 and announced their divorce three years later.

Read More: Tyrese Takes Aim At His Ex In New Track “Love Transaction”

[Via]