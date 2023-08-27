Tyrese Takes Aim At His Ex In New Track “Love Transaction”

Tyrese has been quite vocal about his feelings about his ex, Samantha Lee, amid their rough divorce process. The performer has previously accused the mother of his child of only being in the relationship for money and status. In May, he even took to social media to vent about his former lover. “I left the courtroom during a divorce trial, and I realized it was never love,” he said in a clip. “It was just a transaction.” It was far from the last time he went on a rant about Samantha Lee. He hopped online again last month to diss her.

“I don’t give a f*ck how pretty she is,” he said, “it doesn’t mean what she’s saying is the truth.” His thoughts followed a court ruling for him to pay his ex around $650K in child support, which he claimed he would appeal. “They cracked the prenup. Yeah, so everything is about to get reversed, flipped. All of my legal fees from the day that she filed, it’s all going to drop on her head. It’s coming,” he explained. Now, Tyrese has decided to channel his negative feelings towards his former partner into his music, as evidenced by his new song “Love Transaction.”

Tyrese – “Love Transaction”

“When did love become a transaction?” he repeatedly asks on the track, also claiming that his past lover left him “emotionally bankrupt.” He continues, “I loved you and you loved me / We were supposed to be a family / But you threw it all away / the day you left things haven’t been the same.” It appears as though Tyrese continues to have a tough time with the divorce, and still has hard feelings about Samantha Lee taking him to court over child support.

In other news, the 44-year-old also recently sued Home Depot over an unfortunate encounter he had in the store earlier this year. He accuses the employees involved of “outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tyrese.

