- RelationshipsSamantha Lee's Joe Budden Interview Has Tyrese Demanding She Change Her Name & Claiming He's Losing Out On SexTyrese got heated about his ex's latest comments.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTyrese's Ex-Wife Samantha Lee Reacts To Explosive Joe Budden Interview"Thank you for showing me what you're capable of," Samantha Lee says.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTyrese‘s Ex-Wife, Samantha Lee, Reflects On Her Role In "Messy" DivorceTyrese‘s ex-wife, Samantha Lee is taking "accountability" for her part in their divorce.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyrese Responds To Samantha Lee's Recent Divorce Statements, Makes His Stance ClearTyrese is fed up.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTyrese Slams Ex-Wife As A “Gold Digger, Gaslighter, Narcissist, Manipulator”Tyrese aired out his issues with his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, on IG.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTyrese Takes Aim At His Ex In New Track "Love Transaction"Tyrese looks to be channeling his negative feelings towards his ex into his music.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTyrese's Ex-Wife Hits Him With A Cease And DesistTyrese says he contemplated suicide after losing his wife and daughter.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsTyrese Slams Ex-Wife Amid Divorce: "God Don't Like Ugly"The singer accused his ex-wife of lying in court. By hnhh
- Pop CultureTyrese Reconciles With Ex-GF Zelie Amid DivorceZelie shared a video of herself with the singer cuddled up on the beach. By hnhh
- Pop CultureTyrese Requests Joint Custody Of His Daughter & No Spousal Support Amid DivorceThe singer outlined his requests during Monday's divorce hearing against ex-wife Samantha Lee. By hnhh