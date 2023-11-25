Tyrese's Ex-Wife Samantha Lee Reacts To Explosive Joe Budden Interview

Earlier this week, Tyrese sat down with Joe Budden on his podcast. The performer opened up about everything from his career to his family, and of course, his messy divorce. Tyrese hasn't shied away from airing his complaints about his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, amid the entire process. He's previously accused her of only ever being with him for money, called her a liar, and even compared her to former president Donald Trump.

Regardless, he had plenty more to say about the downfall of their marriage during the interview, as well as the issues they've had since. At one point in the interview, he shared his thoughts on the child support his ex asked of him, claiming that it was entirely too much. "We never spent $20K a month on my daughter when we were together," he said. "Who spends that kind of money on a kid? [...] What the f*ck do you suddenly need that kind of money for?"

Samantha Lee Says She Now Knows How To "Handle" Tyrese

After the interview dropped, Samantha Lee shared her thoughts online, claiming that it convinced her to change her approach to dealing with Tyrese. "I can forgive you for what you have done, and I thank you for showing me what you're capable of," she said. "Now I know how to handle you."

It appears as though she isn't the only one moving a bit differently these days, however. During a recent livestream, Tyrese explained that since the interview, he's been getting messages claiming that Budden and his crew are speaking poorly about him behind his back. He says that the things he's going through are serious, appearing fed up with being treated like a joke.

"Joe has been going at me cr*zy, and everybody has been making me the butt of the joke," he said. Apparently, he even reached out to Queenz Flip to try and work things out, but it's unclear whether or not he's heard back. Tyrese has continued to promote the interview on social media despite this, noting how it's sure to ruffle some feathers.

