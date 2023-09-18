Tyrese Puts DJ Envy Feud To Rest: “I’m Throwing Up My Peace Flag”

Tyrese says that he's done feuding with his "bro" DJ Envy. In a video posted on Instagram, over the weekend, the singer put his ongoing dispute to rest, admitting that he wants to take the "higher road."

Tyrese began the clip by showing love to Funk Flex. “I just wanna hop on here and show some love to Funk Flex,” he said. “You my brother, bro. Flex. It’s been the longest week ever. Flex, you’ve been killing my song out here in New York.” He continued: “I told n****s I’m ready for all that smoke with Envy, but I’m throwing up my peace flag. I’m going to make the choice to take the higher road. I just want y’all to know, man. Like, I don’t give a fuck what nobody say. It’s been five years of them going at me on that show.”

Read More: Tyrese Says It’s “Gloves Off” For DJ Envy, Says He Mocked His Divorce

Tyrese At Hot 97's Hip Hop 50 Forever Event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Tyrese Gibson attends Hot 97's Hip Hop 50 Forever attends on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The beef between Tyrese and DJ Envy began earlier this month, after the former's appearance on The Breakfast Club. Envy accused him of being “disrespectful” to his wife, which Tyrese denied having any recollection of. Eventually, Envy brought his wife, Gia, on the show, where she detailed their relationship. "He and I became friends and we were very, very cool and we spoke often. But, for me, it got to a point where it became inappropriate," she said. "Like, he was extremely demanding of my time and my attention, where, if I didn't give him my time or my attention, he would get very angry." She then elaborated: "There was flirting and inappropriate compliments."

Tyrese Ends DJ Envy Feud

Regardless of their dispute, Envy did maintain that he still respects Tyrese for helping repair his marriage to Gia. "Tyrese did help save my marriage and I have a respect for him for that," he said. Check out the clip of Tyrese putting the feud to bed above.

Read More: Tyrese Blasts DJ Envy For Lying About Disrespecting His Wife

[Via]