In a new episode of the Juan EP Is Life Podcast, Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg and podcast co-host Cipha Sounds continue the trending topic at the New York radio station following the beef between Funk Flex and DJ Enuff. Rosenberg would take the time to reflect on last week’s shake-up and what he thinks happened between Funk Flex and DJ Enuff.

At the beginning of the episode, Rosenberg addressed DJ Enuff termination from Hot 97 and Funk Flex's possible involvement. Peter tells Cipha Sounds, “Let me say this. Flex, I do not believe that Flex got Enuff fired.I do not believe that Flex said ‘you need to fire DJ Enuff. I do believe that everything Flex said about their relationship being love was the biggest crock of horse shit I've ever heard in my life. But I also don't believe he had him fired.”

In the 49-minute conversation, Rosenberg and Cipha would break down Flex’s involvement with Hot 97’s high management and relationships with other employees. These comments follow Flex’s claimsthat he “built” Hot 97.

“What makes this all fascinating is flex. I knew Flex has been in with management,” said Rosenberg. ”I knew, by the way, you could go look at the filings of the company. Go look at who has stock. Bravo? I know this already. The man plays the game on a different level.”

Rosenberg would compare Funk Flex to his father while describing the DJ’s tactics. He continued:

Peter Rosenberg & Cipha Sounds On Funk Flex

“My dad loves to bring up how much he doesn't like Seinfeld, like thinks he thinks Seinfeld's an asshole, right? And I explained to my dad yesterday, I said, I saw Seinfeld walking in the park. I could tell by the way the man walks in the park. He is an asshole. I could tell. But guess what? That's not what I come to Seinfeld for, right? There are some celebrities where I want them to be whatever. Flex. I know who Flex is. I love Flex for the things that he's done in hip hop. That made me want to pursue this and that gives you that feeling that no one else can give you. Flex is not the mensch DJ Enuff is.”

Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds’ conversation on Funk Flex follows Hot 97’s Ebro Darden sharing his frustration with Flex and the radio station last week. Alongside co-hosts Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, Ebro would slam the station’s new shake-up.