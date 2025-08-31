First, DJ Enuff, now Hot 97’s Funk Flex, sets his sights on legendary hip hop recording artist Pete Rock following Rock’s explosive comments regarding Flex’s final show in his time slot on Labor Day.

The spark came when Pete Rock reacted to Hot 97’s upcoming lineup shift, which includes Flex moving from his long-held 7 p.m.–midnight slot.

“No more loud talking with that annoying ass voice. No more sloppy cuts and bad mixing and repetitive trash songs he threw bombs on,” Rock wrote. “I say this is the best news I ever heard in my life hahahahahahahahaha DJ Scratch is and was always the best DJ on NY radio. He’s a real DJ.”

The remarks cut deep, as Rock took aim at the hallmarks of Flex’s persona—the bomb drops, booming voice, and marathon exclusives—that helped cement him as one of the city’s most recognizable DJs. By elevating DJ Scratch as the standard-bearer for authentic turntablism, Rock reinforced his view that true skill lies in technical precision, not showmanship.

Funk Flex & Pete Rock Beef

Flex didn’t let the criticism go unanswered. Hours later, he fired back with a mix of sarcasm and threat.

“HEY… I GUESS IN THIS NEW ‘PODCAST RAPPER / DJ / SINGER ERA OF LATE THERES ALOT OF ‘SLICK TALK’ …. PETE I LOVE U AND I AINT GONNA ‘DESTROY’ YOU!” Flex posted. “PLEASE VETERAN ‘RAPPER / DJ / SINGER PODCAST’ I AM NOT TO BE PLAYED WITH. I DONT CARE IF YOU SOLD 5,000 OR 50 MILLION! I WILL HURT U BAD IN THIS SOCIAL SPACE!”

Flex warned Rock to “be careful” about mentioning his name, boasting that he has “no skeletons” and is “war tested.” He teased that his full response would arrive during his Hot 97 broadcast: “MONDAY! 7PM! I WILL HURT ALL FEELINGS!”

Meanwhile, DJ Enuff—another Hot 97 veteran—quietly looms in the conversation as part of the station’s reshuffling. His presence underscores the generational crossroads the station faces, balancing purist traditions and Flex’s larger-than-life media persona.

Funk Flex and Pete Rock's conflict goes beyond a personal dispute. It is a battle between authentic skills and digital dominance.