Ebro Darden went on a lengthy rant about the state of Hot 97, earlier this week, after Funkmaster Flex made headlines for his cryptic announcement about starting a new schedule. He explained that the new ownership of the station didn't let him know about the update. He also blamed them for DJ Enuff being upset with Flex after his departure from the station.

"Congratulations, you played yourself to our family up here, all of us up here who have worked at Hot 97 and even individuals who no longer work at Hot 97, who wanted to chime in about what's going on at Hot 97," Ebro said. "I been telling y'all for months, years that the new ownership of the big legend, Hot 97, didn't give a damn about investing in this damn thing here. No new studios, making cuts, cutting staff, cutting this, cutting that. Then, I hear last Thursday Flex started tweeting about his last show, that they're keeping our show on 'til 11:00. I didn't get an email, a text, I didn't get nothing."

Why Are Funkmaster Flex & DJ Enuff Beefing?

As for Funkmaster Flex's post, he previously shocked fans online by announcing that Labor Day would be his final show "on Hot 97 at 7PM." He wrote: “This Monday Labor Day, September 1 with [sic] be my last show on Hot 97 at 7 PM! End of an era that I enjoyed very much! Super enjoyed it all! I will make the last show a great one! Appreciate everyone who has supported me over the years!” Fans quickly interpreted the statement as a retirement announcement amid the confusion.