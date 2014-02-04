Funkmaster Flex needs little introduction - not only is he one of hip-hop's most recognizable DJs, his moniker is synonyms with the sound of bombs exploding. Throughout his 25-year career, the Bronx native has released six compilation albums, having worked with the likes of 50 Cent, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Faith Evans, Ja Rule, Cadillac Tah, DMX, Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, The Wu-Tang Clan, Harlem Hoodz, Killa Sin, The Product G&B, Ivory, The Ghetto Celebs and many more. Most recently, he engaged in a bit of beef with POWER 105 New York's Breakfast Club, and released a feature heavy mixtape titled Who You Mad At? Me Or Yourself? in April of 2013. He's currently a producer and host on NYC's HOT 97 radio station, and continues to host his own show on MTV, "Funk Flex Full Throttle". Stay tuned for updates on his career.