Funk Flex Shocks Fans By Announcing His "Last Show On Hot 97"

Funk Flex brought hip-hop to Hot 97 back in 1992, and it seems like it's time for the radio legend to move onto new endeavors.

Funk Flex is one of the most iconic and consequential hip-hop gatekeepers of all time, but every journey must eventually come to an end. While his influence will ring out in the art form for decades to come, his time on air at Hot 97 is reportedly coming to an end.

Furthermore, the Bronx native took to his social media to announce his last show on the New York City radio station at 7PM local time on Labor Day (this upcoming Monday, September 1). He didn't reveal too many details, but in any case, fans are reacting with surprise, appreciation, and nostalgia.

"THIS MONDAY LABOR DAY SEPTEMBER 1ST WITH BE MY LAST SHOW ON HOT97 AT 7PM!" Funkmaster Flex tweeted. "ALL THINGS COME TO AN END! END OF AN ERA THAT I ENJOYED VERY MUCH! I SUPER ENJOYED IT ALL! I WILL MAKE THE LAST SHOW A GREAT ONE! APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME OVER THE YEARS!"

Also, on his Instagram post about the matter, he said that his next move will "shock" us. Does this mean a different show at a different time slot, another radio station partnership, or something completely different? We have no idea at press time, so take this announcement with a grain of salt.

Funk Flex Hot 97

For those unaware, Funk Flex has represented hip-hop at Hot 97 for over 30 years now, leading his bomb drops and freestyle sessions to legendary status. He became the host of the pop radio station's first hip-hop show all the way back in 1992. Since then, the 58-year-old gave a lot to the culture, and we're sure he has much more to offer.

Although Funk Flex isn't friends with everyone, no one can deny his place in the pantheon of hip-hop media. We also sincerely doubt this will really be his goodbye, so we're just excited for whatever he has coming down the road.

With that in mind, let's see what Flex brings to the table for his final Hot 97 show at 7PM on Monday. If it will be anything like his impact, it's going to be very special. Still, at least now we can exercise our Funkmaster-given right: everyone go put their hand in their nearest cash register right now.

