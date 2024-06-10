Funk Flex Disses Tommy Richman And Calls His Fans "Clowns"

He doesn't hold anything back in the rant against the new hit.

Funk Flex is no stranger to letting his opinions be known. The long-time radio host's newest rant is aimed at one of the biggest surprise hits of 2024 so far. That song is Tommy Richman's "MILLION DOLLAR BABY." It's the Virginia rapper and singer's biggest hit to date debuting at number two on the Hot 100 and racking up more than 360 million streams on Spotify. The song has hit radio stations of a variety of genre's and styles in the past month, though it clearly isn't sitting right with everyone.

A newly recorded snippet of Funk Flex talking on his radio show is making the rounds online. In the clip, he shows he isn't too big a fan of Tommy Richman or his new hit. He starts the rant by claiming that anybody who actually likes the song is a clown. Then he claims that he doesn't even know who Tommy Richman is, but that doesn't stop him from going in on both the rapper and his now-signature song. he describes the early part of the beat sounding okay but once the thin percussion comes in, he has no more love for the song left. Check out the hilarious new rant he shared below.

Funk Flex Rages Against Tommy Richman And "MILLION DOLLAR BABY"

Tommy Richman's incredibly impressive run on the Hot 100 is very much ongoing. This week the song is still hovering at number 3 on the Hot 100 after Eminem's new single "Houdini" debuted at #2. They're both being kept off the top spot by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's crossover "I Had Some Help." That country crossover cut took the top spot on the singles chart from Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us."

What do you think of Funk Flex's newest rant aimed at Tommy Richman and his new hit "MILLION DOLLAR BABY?" What do you think of the surprise breakout hit song? Let us know in the comment section below.

