Funk Flex
- MusicFunk Flex Sides With Ice Spice Amid Latto Beef, Considers Not Playing "Sunday Service"Funk Flex says he's "the president of the Ice Spice fan club."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureFunk Flex Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Famed Radio DJIn a world where beats fade, Funk Flex's unmatched legacy in radio and hip hop promises to resonate for ages to come.By Jake Skudder
- GossipFunk Flex Implicates Charlamagne Tha God In DJ Envy Real Estate SchemeThe radio personalities still haven't sorted out their differences.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFunk Flex Puts Maintenance Man On Blast In Odd Video: "LISTEN TO THIS LYING PIECE OF GARBAGE"The producer isn't so sure that the man claiming to blow out his sprinklers had good intentions.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFunk Flex Continues To Go After DJ EnvyFlex won't let Envy stop haering about his fraud allegations.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureFunk Flex On Jada Pinkett Smith: "This Is The Worst Type Of Woman!"The Hot 97 icon went off on Jada for reacting to Keefe D's arrest in the Tupac murder case, saying she should focus on Will Smith.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFunk Flex Blasts Charlamagne Tha God For Sexual Assault AllegationsFlex took to Instagram to call out his rival media personality for still failing to resolve a 2001 case against him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Blasts DJ Envy On Funk Flex For Fraud SchemeRozay even roped Charlamagne into the conversation, as he and Flex roasted Envy for trying to "sell fake houses."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFunk Flex Thinks Busta Rhymes Would Be Unbeatable On "Verzuz"Is Busta the battle rap MVP?By Ben Mock
- MusicDJ Drama Denies Alleged Feud With DJ Khaled & Funk FlexDJ Drama says there's no rivalry between him and DJ Khaled.By Cole Blake
- MusicFunk Flex Apologizes To Wu-Tang Clan For Past Hot 97 BeefFunk Flex has apologized for Hot 97's dispute with Wu-Tang Clan.By Cole Blake
- MusicJ.I.D Stopped Doing Freestyles, Blamed Funk FlexThe Atlanta MC recently opened up to the Rap Radar Podcast about how his 2017 appearance on Hot 97 didn't get the reaction he wanted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFunk Flex Updates 6ix9ine Post With Reaction From Jim JonesWhile Flex is ready to play 6ix9ine's music once again, Jim Jones says "there will never be any tolerance for testifying and cooperating."By Erika Marie