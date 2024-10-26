Funk Flex Blasts Shyne For Alleging He Was Diddy’s “Fall Guy” In Nightclub Shooting

Funk Flex has threatened to "expose" Shyne.

Earlier this week, Hulu dropped off a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Honorable Shyne. The doc, which airs on November 18, will summarize Shyne's journey to the top. Unfortunately, however, not everyone is looking forward to it. In the trailer, Shyne discusses the 1999 nightclub shooting that resulted in him going to prison for nearly a decade. He and Diddy were both charged in the case, but Diddy was later acquitted.

"I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy," Shyne alleges in the doc. "I spent ten years in prison but I was able to move on. There’s a time to pivot, there’s a time to transition.” Now, in a new clip, Funk Flex is heard going off on Shyne for these remarks.

Funk Flex Accuses Shyne Of Lying

He repeatedly accused Shyne of being a "liar," told him he "can't stand" him, claimed he had "no guts," and more. "I am going to expose you, Shyne," he also threatened. Clearly, Funk Flex has strong feelings about all of this. This isn't the first time he's come to Diddy's defense, however. At the beginning of this month, attorney Tony Buzbee announced plans to represent over 120 individuals who accuse Diddy of alleged sexual assault, abuse, and more. At the time, Funk Flex made it clear he wasn't buying it.