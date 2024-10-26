Funk Flex Blasts Shyne For Alleging He Was Diddy’s “Fall Guy” In Nightclub Shooting

BYCaroline Fisher173 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. Blige
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Funkmaster Flex performs during the Strength of a Woman Festival at Barclays Center on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Funk Flex has threatened to "expose" Shyne.

Earlier this week, Hulu dropped off a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Honorable Shyne. The doc, which airs on November 18, will summarize Shyne's journey to the top. Unfortunately, however, not everyone is looking forward to it. In the trailer, Shyne discusses the 1999 nightclub shooting that resulted in him going to prison for nearly a decade. He and Diddy were both charged in the case, but Diddy was later acquitted.

"I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy," Shyne alleges in the doc. "I spent ten years in prison but I was able to move on. There’s a time to pivot, there’s a time to transition.” Now, in a new clip, Funk Flex is heard going off on Shyne for these remarks.

Read More: Jamie Foxx's Alleged Diddy References In Comedy Special Were All In Jest According To New Alleged Source

Funk Flex Accuses Shyne Of Lying

He repeatedly accused Shyne of being a "liar," told him he "can't stand" him, claimed he had "no guts," and more. "I am going to expose you, Shyne," he also threatened. Clearly, Funk Flex has strong feelings about all of this. This isn't the first time he's come to Diddy's defense, however. At the beginning of this month, attorney Tony Buzbee announced plans to represent over 120 individuals who accuse Diddy of alleged sexual assault, abuse, and more. At the time, Funk Flex made it clear he wasn't buying it.

"120 people sexually assaulted by Diddy, for real? 120 people, sexually assaulted by Diddy. Stop. Just say you're broke and you need money," Funk Flex asked in response to the allegations. "You know what we don't like here, you know the situation we don't like. That video with Cassie and Diddy was an awful video to watch, and that shouldn't happen to any woman. But assaulting 120 people sounds st*pid." What do you think of Funk Flex going off on Shyne? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy's Lawyers Allege That Homeland Security Has "Illicit" Deal With Media Outlets

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...