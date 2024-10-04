Funk Flex Refuses To Believe The Allegations That Diddy Sexually Assaulted 120 People

Funk Flex thinks this is too far.

Amid the federal case against Diddy for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, various other allegations emerged over the past year or so. In fact, one of the big lawsuits involves his alleged sexual assault of 120 individuals, which his circle and legal team have firmly denied in addition to all the other allegations, save for the Cassie video. For example, Sean Combs' ex bodyguard accused his alleged assault victim of making him a "scapegoat." But some media figures are also skeptical of this particularly high number of allegations. Funk Flex recently posited on social media that 120 is going too far, although he condemned the Bad Boy mogul's documented physical abuse of Cassie (that footage appears in the video below, so viewer discretion is advised).

"120 people sexually assaulted by Diddy, for real?" Funk Flex suggested. "120 people, sexually assaulted by Diddy. Stop. Just say you're broke and you need money. You know what we don't like here, you know the situation we don't like. That video with Cassie and Diddy was an awful video to watch, and that shouldn't happen to any woman. But assaulting 120 people sounds stupid."

Funk Flex Speaks On Diddy

Many people were critical of Funk Flex's perspective because of the span of time that these lawsuits represent and because of Diddy's generally massive reach in terms of power and resources. However, this criticism does not reflect an actual verdict or statement of fact concerning the allegations, as they all remain unconfirmed and accusatory. As such, it's important to make that distinction and factually assess these claims as allegations, not proof or conviction. The New York executive and prosecutors will each make their case and fans recognize that these abhorrent allegations could have happened, not that they did happen. Only a court of law will be able to reach a conclusion as to their veracity.