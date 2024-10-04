Diddy Tells Partygoers To Get "Lotioned Up" In Rediscovered Clip: Watch

The mogul appears ready to party.

Diddy is currently awaiting trial, and rumors about the mogul have continued to surface. Several industry insiders have come forward with allegations against the Bad Boy founder. There's been no way to prove these allegations, of course, which is why Diddy is awaiting trial on multiple charges. There is, however, footage of the mogul that has been perceived differently in light of his charges. The internet has dug up clips of Diddy talking about his wild his parties get. TMZ recently uncovered one in which the mogul told the attendees of a party to get "lotioned up."

TMZ reports that the party took place at Diddy's home in June 2022. It's believed to be the night after he received the prestigious BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and it appears as though he's still celebrating. Diddy grabs a microphone in the clip and asserts that the party is about go up a notch. "Ayo, everybody make sure your breath is fresh," he told the partygoers. "Make sure you're lotioned up." The mogul then urges those smoking weed to use mouthwash. He makes one announcement, which is that the women should hit the dance floor regardless of what their dates want. The music kicks in, and the clip ends.

Context can shift a whole lot. Those in attendance don't seem bothered by Diddy's announcements. In truth, several of the comments under the TMZ upload on YouTube point out that his comments were not especially incriminating. The reason the outlet picked it up, though, is the context of what has Diddy has been accused of. A celebrity photographer recently spoke to the New York Post about the parties they attended. The photographer, Selma Fonseca, claimed to have attended between 20-30 parties dating back to the 1990s.