Rod Wave’s D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: Details

Rod Wave is currently on tour to celebrate the release of one of his more successful records, Nostalgia. The fifth full-length project in the rapper's discography is racking up the streams as of late. All five of Rod's most popular songs are from his latest tape. Those are as follows: "Turks & Caicos" with 21 Savage, "Boyz Don't Cry," "Great Gatsby," "Call Your Friends," and "Fight The Feeling." All of that amounted to around 137,000 units sold. To further cement the project's status Rod is selling out shows and performing controversial stunts that have had everyone talking. Now, we have another interesting but scary development around his tour.

After a presumedly great show, fans felt like nothing could have gone wrong that night. However, there were a few unlucky concertgoers. Multiple cars were broken into across numerous parking lots. Some publications, including HipHopDX, were originally reporting that over 200 vehicles were tampered with. However, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), corrected those claims, clarifying that there were "approximately 10."

Images Of Car Break-Ins During Rod Wave Concert

This may not be surprising for D.C. residents, though. Since 2022, there has been a staggering 98 percent uptick in crime. These were taking place around Capital One Arena, the place where Rod Wave was performing. As of now, there is no word on any arrests. More information should hopefully be coming out in the next few days. We hope that everyone at that show got home safely.

