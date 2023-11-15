Finesse2tymes’ Plastic Surgery Has Him Feeling Like “Finesse2Fine”

We've seen Finesse2tymes making plenty of big changes in his life as of late, and while there's a lot he's open about with his social media followers, some things, the "How to Act" hitmaker chooses to keep private. His recent experience undergoing plastic surgery seems to be one of those, however, one of the rapper's former lovers outed him in a heated social media post, claiming that he either underwent a BBL or liposuction. "My 🌈 a** ex going through a mental breakdown because he's on 'downtime' from getting his BBL or lipo or whatever you wanna call it," she wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this week.

"He need to worry bout his girlfriend (baby mama) takin 💊's," Finesse's ex alleged in her post. "I been gone from round y'all for months! Why still worry bout me? Worry about healing from the BBL you just got." Many men would be angry to have allegations running rampant like this. Instead, the Southern recording artist only confirmed the rumours and made it clear that he's expecting to be looking his best once he's finished recovery.

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Catches Stray Shot From Ex: “He’s On Downtime From Getting His BBL Or Lipo”

Finesse2tymes Not Ashamed of His Recent Enhancements

"Lipo and BBL 2 [different] things 😂," the 31-year-old clarified on Facebook on Tuesday (November 14). "When I pop out they gone call me Finesse2Fine," he added, clearly already seeing the results from his surgery. Though he didn't clarify exactly which procedure he underwent, we're eager to hear whatever Finesse has to share about his decision and the preparation process.

Now that Finesse2tymes has cleared two of his three girlfriends out of his life, he's able to fully focus on FNG Shugga, who's expecting one of his children. She's already showing serious dedication to her boo by getting a portrait of his face in ink. We're curious to see which of them their baby will resemble the most. Read more about their eccentric relationship at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Finesse2tymes Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend To Focus On FNG Shugga, Who’s Also Expecting His Baby

[Via]