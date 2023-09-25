Finesse2tymes’ Girlfriends Both Pregnant, He Reveals

Upon coming home from prison in 2022, Finesse2tymes' mission was to make his mark on the music industry. He's certainly doing that, to say the least. The rapper made a triumphant return with his 90 Days mixtape in December and has continued to impress with a string of singles and collaborative efforts arriving throughout 2023 so far. While his songs have had some big moments on platforms like TikTok, Finesse's personal life continues to land him in hot water with the public.

The "How to Act" hitmaker recently faced backlash for bringing his young son on stage with him to perform a song with bars about disregarding consent during intimacy. It's clear that not everyone is a fan of Finesse's parenting methods, but on Monday (September 25) he confirmed that his second girlfriend, known as Shugga, is pregnant after taking multiple at-home tests. The big news comes just weeks after the 31-year-old confirmed that one of the other women in his life has been removed from their open relationship. At the same time, his other lover was proudly showing off her baby bump for the camera.

Finesse2tymes Has Two Little Ones on the Way

"Uncle Elroy and Shugga have a creation on the way," the Southern starlet's commemorative IG post caption notes. "Well no headstand for me," she joked on Facebook. "But the party still going on 🥳," Shug assured her followers. Thus far, both women appear to be in good spirits, but with so many pregnancy hormones flowing in the same house, we're curious to see how the upcoming months will play out for them.

Finesse2tymes' eccentric relationship causes him to make headlines frequently, but that doesn't mean the Memphis native's music hasn't also caught our attention. Back in the summer, he referred to himself as a hybrid of legends like 50 Cent, Yo Gotti, and Gucci Mane, which likely didn't get the reaction he was expecting. Read what hip-hop heads had to say at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

