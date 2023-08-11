Finesse2tymes’ Son FNG King Performs NSFW Songs On Stage, Social Media Isn’t Feeling It

Since his long-awaited release from prison, Finesse2tymes has regularly stirred up controversy. The embattled artist has given us a handful of viral tracks. Still, listeners are having a hard time overlooking the way he chooses to live his life. Not only is the rapper in a polyamorous relationship with several women (which he regularly shows off in salacious photos online), but he also has unconventional parenting methods that have left many worried about the wellbeing of his 10-year-old son, FNG King.

In a video circulating on various blogs today (August 11), Finesse is seen performing with his little one. The child confidently yells out troubling lyrics about disregarding consent during sex. “Take this d**k, b**ch, stop pushing me,” the duo repeatedly yells out as the crowd cheers them on. While those in attendance seemed to be feeling the father-son bonding moment, many internet users are less than impressed. “That’s completely inappropriate to be telling that child to do that and he rapping that mess at the same time smh,” one person vented on Twitter.

Finesse2tymes Performs with His 10-Year-Old Son

“Kids have to be protected and exposing them to certain things at this age is so negligent. And honestly predatory,” another upset user wrote. “It’s ‘mind your own business’ when it comes to this but let a child say that they’re LGBT, they should wait until they’re 18 to decide. Okay,” someone else chimed in, seemingly referencing the debate sparked by Ne-Yo’s thoughts on transgender children earlier this month.

On the other hand, there are those who believe Finesse is doing right by keeping his son out of the streets. “Enjoying life instead of having to worry bout some bs going on stray bullets, wrong crowds, all stuff that go on in the hood. Some people keep they kids off the streets in different ways while y’all need to get y’all!🗣️,” one such person expressed.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to read more of the reactions to Finesse2tymes’ recent performance with his son. Do you think the Southern rapper’s behaviour is out of line? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

