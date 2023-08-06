Finesse2tymes’ Girlfriend, FNG Shugga, Gets His Face Tattooed: Video

Shugga’s new ink definitely won’t be easy to remove should she and Finesse end their polyamorous relationship.

Despite the rocky nature of their relationship, Chrisean Rock has dedicated a total of seven tattoos to Blueface over the years. Many of them are in highly sensitive places, namely her neck/throat area, and because of the 23-year-old’s ability to let her “Lit” collaborator go, some social media users have suggested that Rock’s decision to ink her man put a spell on the pair, keeping them bound by some sort of magic force. Regardless of the warnings we’ve heeded from that, it seems that one of Finesse2tymes’ girlfriends, FNG Shugga, now has a massive tattoo of her man’s face to flaunt to the world.

The Southern lyricist’s portrait is located on the front of his partner’s thigh. “[You] did that 😍,” he wrote along with a video of the artwork on his Instagram Story. It’s hard to deny the resemblance between Finesse’s picture and the ink on Shugga’s leg (portraits don’t always turn out so candidly), but the sheer size of the tattoo proves that it won’t be easy to remove should the polyamorous couple decide to go their separate ways down the road.

Read More: Yung Miami Calls Finesse2tymes & His Two GF’s Raunchy IG PDA A “Mood”

Finesse2tymes’ GF Gives Him a Very Permanent Gift

Social media users, many of them no stranger to chiming in on Finesse’s eccentric relationship, have plenty to say about FNG’s tribute this weekend. “Dang, you couldn’t just put a picture of him on your refrigerator?” one person asked in @theshaderoom’s comments. “She gon need an elephant 🐘 tattoo to cover that up,” another viewer speculated.

While one of Finesse2tymes’ lovers started her August by going under the needle, another, BBJay, made headlines earlier this summer with some antics of her own. At the time, she and rap diva Gloss Up got into a physical altercation, with the latter leaking DMs from the “How To Act” hitmaker after fighting with his girlfriend. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Gloss Up Throws Down With Finesse2tymes’ Girlfriend BBJay

