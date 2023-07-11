Since being freed from prison in late 2022, Finesse2tymes has certainly made waves him the music industry. His 90 Days project marked an impressive return for the Southern superstar, and more recently, he’s joined forces with J. Lock on “Money,” as well as Kaliii and Sexyy Red on “Shiesty.” Outside of his rap releases, Finesse has also been in the headlines frequently due to his romantic life. First there was the toxic aftermath of his short-lived relationship with Erica Banks. Now, he’s got multiple women on his arm.

Seeing as the 1501 rapper couldn’t meet his needs, the “How To Act” hitmaker is trying his hand at polyamory. He’s had a handful of women surrounding him for Instagram photos and at public events lately, showing no embarrassment about his decision to pursue an unconventional lifestyle. Earlier this week, Finesse’s feed lit up with new photos showing off two of his girls, all of them lounging in their underwear on the couch. Some of snapshots show the couple exchanging PDA, while others offer words of motivation from the 31-year-old to his followers.

Yung Miami is Feeling Finesse2tymes’ Unconventional Relationship

2tymes turned off the comment section on his latest post, that hasn’t stopped various blogs from reposting the photo dump and sparking conversation. When City Girl Yung Miami caught sight of Finesse’s antics on @theneighborhoodtalk’s profile, she left a response revealing that she might be interested in pursuing a similar lifestyle herself. “Mood 😍,” the Florida native wrote, though it’s unclear exactly how serious she was being.

As you may recall, this isn’t the only salacious confession we’ve heard from Yung Miami over the past few months. While interviewing G Herbo on a past episode of her Caresha Please podcast, the mother of two confessed to enjoying golden showers. Read all about how social media reacted to that news in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

