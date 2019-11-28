mood
- RelationshipsYung Miami Calls Finesse2tymes & His Two GF's Raunchy IG PDA A "Mood"It is an "Act Bad" Summer, after all.By Hayley Hynes
- Music24kGoldn & Iann Dior's Hit "Mood" Was Made By Accident24kGoldn referred to the song as "the best accident I ever had in my life."By Madusa S.
- NumbersChristmas Songs (& 24kGoldn) Dominate Billboard Hot 100's Top 10Mariah Carey reclaims the #2 position on this week's Billboard Hot 100 with "All I Want For Christmas Is You" because... of course she did.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers24kGoldn & iann dior Return To #1 With "Mood"24kGoldn and iann dior return to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, passing Ariana Grande to regain the top spot.By Alex Zidel
- News24kGoldn & iann dior Release New "Mood" Remix With Justin Bieber & J BalvinThe earth-shattering remix of 24kGoldn's "Mood" with Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and iann dior is here.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers24kGoldn & iann dior Stave Off Cardi B With Second #1 Week24kGoldn and iann dior have a certified hit record on their hands with "Mood," spending a second week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers24kGoldn & iann dior Clock First Career #1 With "Mood"24kGoldn and iann dior have the #1 song in the country with "Mood".By Alex Zidel
- Numbers24kGoldn & iann dior Earn First-Ever Top 10 Hit With "Mood"24kGoldn and iann dior have got their first big hit, achieving their highest positions on the Billboard Hot 100 together.By Alex Zidel
- News24kGoldn & iann dior Link Up For Some Summer Vibes On "Mood"24kGoldn and iann dior's latest track is perfect for the summer.By Alexander Cole
