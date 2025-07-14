FLO & KAYTRANADA Evade "The Mood" On Funky New Single

Girl group FLO has been hot on the rise for a few years now, establishing them as some of the leaders of the R&B landscape today. With their new single "The Mood" in collaboration with KAYTRANADA, they showed how their dynamic vocal chemistry can match on even the funkiest and deepest of house fusions.

The "Caught Up" trio sings about not being ready to take the next step with a prospective partner on a night out, despite having a great time and being lost in the vibes. From behind the boards, the Haitian-Canadian producer makes sure to emulate that feeling with dark but dense bass, addictive hi-hats and snaps, and cycling synth keys throughout. Other synthesizers and tones fill the atmosphere out as well, but not as perfectly as the London duo does with their vocal deliveries and harmonies.

However, this new release came with some controversy for its animated visualizer, as it allegedly traces over another artist's work. But that's an extracurricular concern that's another story entierly.

Nevertheless, "The Mood" certainly puts you in one with its trance. We look forward to hearing what the "Losing You" singers do next, especially if it's with the "#RICHAXXHAITIAN" producer. FLO and KAYTRANADA have many more fun nights to share, and a lot of music on the way.

Perhaps the best thing about "The Mood" is how softly it leaves and enters when you put it on. It's a self-contained groove that locks you in, and leaves it in your head after the song ends.

FLO & KAYTRANADA – "The Mood"

Quotable Lyrics

Permission is sexy, you got to ask before you undress me,

Know you like this a**, but baby, don't test me,

You gotta play nice if you want this nasty,

That's just me, though