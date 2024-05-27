FLO Channel Destiny's Child On "Caught Up"

Burgeoning London R&B trio, FLO, are making waves by reviving the late 90s and 2000s eras of the genre. While it may come across as lazy to some, we can see and hear that they have more to offer than just hitting us in the nostalgia bone. They have a dynamic no-nonsense attitude about them and that is especially true on their newest single "Caught Up." Partially produced by MNEK of Zara Larsson's "Never Forget You" fame, these ladies are making it clear that they are not going to fight for a man that really does not want them back.

In a chat with THE LINE of BEST FIT, FLO explained these thoughts very clearly. "It's very simple, we are not going to lose ourselves going crazy over a guy, if you get caught up it's a simple bye bye. We know our worth and 'Caught Up' is a friendly reminder that we are not to be played with." On this effort, we can hear a bit of Destiny's Child coming through, especially in the instrumental and harmonizing vocal bits.

Read More: Nike Air 180 “Black/Dusty Cactus” Officially Unveiled

Listen To "Caught Up" By FLO

However, FLO and the song's other producers (Jay Versace and Pop Wansel) do help bring a modern feel, especially with the punchy drums. For the talented trifecta, this follows up their most popular song to date, "Walk Like This." In just the two months that it has been out, it has accumulated over nine million streams. Their catalog is small, but it is filled with consistency, as well as a co-sign from Missy Elliott on "Fly Girl." Project wise, they only have two EPs to their name, 3 of Us and The Lead. But hopefully, these 2024 releases will lead to an official debut album.

What are your thoughts on "Caught Up" by FLO? Is this one of their better tracks as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite aspect of it? Do you think they are gearing up for a new project soon? Do you hear any inspiration from Destiny's Child? would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding FLO. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

No, I'm not the type to keep you locked up inside (No)

And I won't start a fight to keep you with me tonight (No)

'Cause I can spot the truth when I look in your face

And I can smell a lie before you walk in my place

Yeah, you know my reputation, so don't push me (Yeah)

I'll get my revenge if I lock away this— (Oh, woah)

Read More: Cam’ron Officially Retires His CNN Outfit: “You Going In The Hall Of Fame”

[Via]