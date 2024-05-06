Mach-Hommy Taps KAYTRANDA & 03 Greedo For Bouncy, Summertime Jam "#Richaxxhaitian"

Former Griselda signee and Newark, New Jersey native Mach-Hommy is one of the many stars in the underground scene. His terrific pen and ear for solid production have molded him into one of the most respected and consistent artists. The Haitian-bred MC has had a prolific career since he got his start just about five years ago, and pretty soon he will be adding another new record to his discography. Mach-Hommy is titling the project #Richaxxhaitian, but that is about all we know at this moment in time. According to Genius, rumblings around this offering started in April of last year.

One of the independent artist's closest pals, Jens "The Guru" Elmera, posted a picture with the rapper, captioning it with this message. "#RICHAXXHAITIAN komin’ soon 💨💨💨 🇭🇹 (My Network Different 😮‍💨)." Then, just two months later a private listening party for the album was held on June 15 in New York. Mach-Hommy apparently played the full album. Subsequently, a producer named Fortes shared the album's cover art and tracklist, but it has since been deleted. Because of this, there is some speculation that the album will not drop.

Listen To "#Richaxxhaitian" By Mach-Hommy, KAYTRANADA, & 03 Greedo

But with Mach dropping "#Richaxxhaitian" on Apple Music only as of now today, there is hope that it could still be on the way. This record sees the Pray For Haiti creator tap an unexpected pair of names for this single. KAYTRANADA and California native 03 Greedo are two artists that share almost nothing in common with the super lyrical wizard. But if you are a big fan of Mach, you know that he and KAY collaborated in the past on a track called "$payforhaiti." This track goes over extremely well, as 03 brings a sticky chorus over KAYTRANADA's signature bouncy sound. Mach is also bringing it, especially on the flow side of things. Hopefully, we get this album and this song on more streaming platforms.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "#Richaxxhaitian" by Mach-Hommy, KAYTRANADA, and 03 Greedo? Is this one of the rapper's best releases as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for his upcoming record of the same name? What was your favorite part of the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mach-Hommy, KAYTRANADA, and 03 Greedo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

