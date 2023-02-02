kaytranada
- MusicKaytranada Originally Approached To Produce "Honestly, Nevermind"The collab never came to be, however.ByBen Mock1015 Views
- MusicKAYTRANADA & Tyla Refresh The Vibes On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist UpdateWhile this new "R&B Season" update is quite concise, LAVI$H also came through to give you some new jams in the wintertime.ByGabriel Bras Nevares527 Views
- MixtapesKAYTRANADA Releases Of Pair Of Lowkey Jams With New EP "Lover/Friend"KAYTRANADA has the secret recipe for crafting great tracks. ByZachary Horvath2.0K Views
- MusicDonald Glover On Artificial Intelligence Being Used For Societal Good"AI's not gonna take your job, the person who's really good at AI is gonna take your job."ByTallie Spencer2.2K Views
- Pop CultureKAYTRANADA, Amine Announce KAYTRAMINE 2023 TourKAYTRAMINE is about to hit the road with all their new music.ByJake Lyda1015 Views
- MixtapesKaytranada and Aminé Drop Collab Album "KAYTRAMINÉ"The producer-rapper duo drop an album full of summer bangers.ByNoah Grant3.7K Views
- Original ContentWho Is KAYTRANADA?KAYTRANDA's genre of music is a blend of multiple musical elements. This gives him a unique sound and adaptability for multiple artists. ByPaul Barnes1500 Views
- SongsKaytraminé Drop Dreamy Summer Track, "Rebuke"The new track is a perfect summer breakup anthem.ByNoah Grant6.1K Views
- Pop Culture"Kaytraminé" Is Coming: Aminé & Kaytranada Work With Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, And More On New AlbumThe 11-track project is due out on May 19th. Are you looking forward to it?ByHayley Hynes1198 Views
- MusicKaytranada Brings Out Aminé, Kali Uchis At CoachellaWhen Kaytranada took the Coachella stage, he had a few surprises in store.ByNoah Grant2.0K Views
- Original ContentKaytranada's Essential TracksToday, we're taking a look at essential tracks from Montreal super-producer Kaytranada. ByCaleb Hardy1123 Views
- MusicAminé & Kaytranada Announce Collab Album "Kaytraminé"The rapper and producer have announced a joint project is coming soon.ByNoah Grant1168 Views
- Music VideosFreddie Gibbs Reaches Peak Paranoia In "Zipper Bagz" Music VideoFreddie Gibbs serves up fresh visuals for "$$$" highlight, "Zipper Bagz," produced by Kaytranada.ByAron A.2.4K Views
- MixtapesKelela Shares New Album "Raven"Kelela's highly anticipated project, "RAVEN" is here. ByAron A.2.3K Views
- MixtapesElla Mai Unveils “Heart On My Sleeve” Deluxe Listen to the deluxe edition of Ella Mai's "Heart On My Sleeve." ByAron A.3.9K Views