KAYTRANADA Releases Of Pair Of Lowkey Jams With New EP "Lover/Friend"

Haitian-born producer KAYTRANADA has firmly established himself at this point in his career. Ever since bursting onto the scene back in 2016 with his debut album, 99.9%, his trajectory has only gone up from there. What helped immediately stand out to listeners was how willing he was to produce for different genres. Over time, KAYTRANADA has gotten better with each release. He has become an expert in basically every sound he has dabbled in. From house, hip-hop, dance, funk, R&B, and electronic, he can do it all.

This year was the first time he came out with a collaboration project. For many, it went over pretty well. KAYTRANADA and the always-colorful Aminé routinely brought out the best in each other. KAYTRAMINÉ featured the infectious "4EVA" with Pharrell Williams. It was an immediate summer hit. Additionally, tracks like "Master P" with Big Sean, and "EYE" with Snoop Dogg were solid as well.

Read More: Jeezy Claims Jeannie Mai Is Acting As A "Gatekeeper" Between Him & Daughter Monaco

Listen To Lover/Friend By KAYTRANADA

To build on an already successful 2023, KAY is now back with a four-track EP. Lover/Friend technically features two songs, but the instrumentals are included too. The first cut, "Lover/Friend" has shimmering vocals from Rochelle Jordan. Track two, "Stuntin" features some lowkey rapping from Channel Tres. Both have a mellow feel that KAY has essentially trademarked at this point. Give them a spin above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP from KAYTRANADA, Lover/Friend? Out of the two tracks, "Lover/Friend" with Rochelle Jordan, and "Stuntin" featuring Channel Tres, which one is better? Is KAYTRANADA still one of the most slept-on producers in the hip-hop and R&B scene? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around KAYTRANADA. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best project drops throughout the week.

Lover/Friend Tracklist:

Lover/Friend with Rochelle Jordan Lover/Friend (Instrumental) Stuntin with Channel Tres Stuntin (Instrumental)

Read More: Victoria Monét Surprises Usher With Custom Super Bowl Jacket At Las Vegas Residency Show