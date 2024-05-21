Kaytranada Announces New Album "Timeless" Coming Soon

Fans have been waiting for a new project from KAYTRANADA for a while now. The DJ and producer hasn't gone anywhere in the years since his last studio album, 2019's Bubba. He dropped a new EP called "Intimidated" back in 2021 which featured appearances from H.E.R., Thundercat, and Mach-Hommy. Last year, he teamed up with Portland rapper Amine for an entire collaborative album called KAYTRAMINE. That album also had an impressive feature list including Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Amaarae, Big Sean, and Pharrell.

Now Kaytranada's long-awaited 3rd album has finally been announced. It's called Timeless and the stark black and white album cover was revealed alongside the announcement of the album. Fans won't have to wait very long to hear the new project either. It's dropping in just a few weeks as Kay also revealed the release date, June 7. He also revealed that the lead singles from the album have already been released. "Lover/Friend" featuring Rochelle Jordan and "Stuntin" featuring Channel Tres dropped late last year and will appear on the new record. Check out his announcement below.

KAYTRANADA's New Album Drops Next Month

One song fans are hoping to see on the upcoming album is a collaboration with Childish Gambino. Kay recently played the song during a performance, though he didn't reveal much information about it. With both artists gearing up to release new albums soon fans are hoping it appears on one of the tracklists. Another place fans can hear Kaytranada production right now is on the recently release Mach-Hommy album. The project was preceded by a single called "#RichAxxHaitian." The album of the same title dropped over the weekend and also features a variety of rappers like The God Fahim, Black Thought, Your Old Droog, Quelle Chris, and more.

What do you think of KAYTRANADA announcing his new album "Timeless" so close to its release date? Are you looking forward to listening to the album when it drops in just a few weeks? Let us know in the comment section below.

