Kaytranada Announces New Album "Timeless" Coming Soon

BYLavender Alexandria114 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Kaytranada performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The album is arriving sooner than many fans expected.

Fans have been waiting for a new project from KAYTRANADA for a while now. The DJ and producer hasn't gone anywhere in the years since his last studio album, 2019's Bubba. He dropped a new EP called "Intimidated" back in 2021 which featured appearances from H.E.R., Thundercat, and Mach-Hommy. Last year, he teamed up with Portland rapper Amine for an entire collaborative album called KAYTRAMINE. That album also had an impressive feature list including Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Amaarae, Big Sean, and Pharrell.

Now Kaytranada's long-awaited 3rd album has finally been announced. It's called Timeless and the stark black and white album cover was revealed alongside the announcement of the album. Fans won't have to wait very long to hear the new project either. It's dropping in just a few weeks as Kay also revealed the release date, June 7. He also revealed that the lead singles from the album have already been released. "Lover/Friend" featuring Rochelle Jordan and "Stuntin" featuring Channel Tres dropped late last year and will appear on the new record. Check out his announcement below.

Read More: KayCyy & Kaytranada Come Through With Gorgeous Sounds On "Not Over"

KAYTRANADA's New Album Drops Next Month

One song fans are hoping to see on the upcoming album is a collaboration with Childish Gambino. Kay recently played the song during a performance, though he didn't reveal much information about it. With both artists gearing up to release new albums soon fans are hoping it appears on one of the tracklists. Another place fans can hear Kaytranada production right now is on the recently release Mach-Hommy album. The project was preceded by a single called "#RichAxxHaitian." The album of the same title dropped over the weekend and also features a variety of rappers like The God Fahim, Black Thought, Your Old Droog, Quelle Chris, and more.

What do you think of KAYTRANADA announcing his new album "Timeless" so close to its release date? Are you looking forward to listening to the album when it drops in just a few weeks? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kaytranada Originally Approached To Produce "Honestly, Nevermind"

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-GQMusicChildish Gambino And Kaytranada Have A New Song On The Way981
mach-hommy #richaxxhaitianMusicMach-Hommy Taps KAYTRANDA & 03 Greedo For Bouncy, Summertime Jam "#RICHAXXHAITIAN"2.2K
KaytranadaAmineMusic"Kaytraminé" Is Coming: Aminé & Kaytranada Work With Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, And More On New Album1209
Canada Goose New York City Flagship Store OpeningMusicWho Is KAYTRANADA?1.6K