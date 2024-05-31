KAYTRANADA Thanks Freddie Gibbs For His Early Support After Coming Out

BYGabriel Bras Nevares238 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kaytranada Residency At Flipper's London
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Kaytranada performs at his Residency at Flipper's London on July 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace)
KAYTRANADA spoke on how Freddie Gibbs' support gave him hope, and reflected on LGBTQIA2+ artists' current freedom.

Ahead of his new album Timeless coming out next week on June 7, KAYTRANADA recently gave Rolling Stone a wonderful interview. In it, he reflects on much of his personal evolution and his career trajectory, with one particular moment being a key point of support and reminiscing. Moreover, the Haitian-Canadian producer came out as gay in a 2016 piece with The FADER, and took this RS opportunity to reflect on that development. Specifically, he spoke on how Freddie Gibbs was one of the first artists to champion his experience and perspective, which gave him hope moving forward in an industry that used to treat the LGBTQIA2+ community much more harshly, and that sometimes still falls victim to that bigotry.

"I still don’t think many people know that I’m gay. Even with that story," KAYTRANADA remarked to Rolling Stone. "Freddie Gibbs was one of the first artists that was like, ‘I’m proud of you, man, keep doing your thing.’ I thought that was crazy. That gave me hope. Now, we got Lil Nas X and rappers from the LGBT community just coming out. R&B artists, too. It’s more acceptable and more welcome. I heard Snoop [Dogg] and Dr. Dre were performing at Pride in L.A. That’s crazy." Freddie even quote-tweeted coverage of this thankfulness with another sweet message: "That’s my homie in real life tho [fingers crossed emoji]."

Read More: KAYTRANADA Debuts Unreleased Childish Gambino Song During DJ Set

Freddie Gibbs Responds To KAYTRANADA's Thankfulness

As for their link-ups, KAYTRANADA and Freddie Gibbs have a couple of tracks together, namely "My Dope House," "Alexys," and the KAYTRAMINÉ cut "letstalkaboutit." Hopefully the Big Boss Rabbit and the "Lover/Friend" sonic wizard reunite for some more collabs in the future. While Freddie won't appear on Timeless (as listed at press time), there are plenty of other amazing guests to look forward to. These include Channel Tres, Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, Don Toliver, Charlotte Day Wilson, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Mariah The Scientist, Ravyn Lenae, and many more.

Meanwhile, KAYTRANADA is fresh off releasing one of the surefire summer bops of 2024 with Mach-Hommy and 03 Greedo's "#RICHAXXHAITIAN," the titular track off Mach's newest masterpiece. If Timeless lives up to that moniker, we're in for an absolute treat. Surely we'll get some more breezy jams and bops to blast all the way through blistering days under the sun. But most importantly, it's great to hear KAYTRA reflect on those who had his back every step of the way.

Read More: KAYTRANADA Originally Approached To Produce “Honestly, Nevermind”

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1MusicKaytranada Announces New Album "Timeless" Coming Soon1396
KaytranadaAmineMusic"Kaytraminé" Is Coming: Aminé & Kaytranada Work With Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, And More On New Album1217
Canada Goose New York City Flagship Store OpeningMusicWho Is KAYTRANADA?1.6K
Prince Williams, Brandon Magnus, Jacopo M. Raule/Getty ImagesMusicHNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More2.2K