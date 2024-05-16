KAYTRANADA Debuts Unreleased Childish Gambino Song During DJ Set

There's been a flurry of Childish Gambino news in the past few weeks. He started his new GILGA radio series where he's made numerous new announcements. The first news to grab fan's attention was the announcement of two new albums. Technically the first of those album, ATAVISTA, is merely an updated version of Gambino's 2020 effort 3.15.20. The new version dropped earlier this week and provided finished mixes and even a few new songs and features to the tracklist. Now fans are looking forward to the next new album and KAYTRANADA may have just given them a preview.

During a recent DJ set at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show in London the DJ debuted a new unreleased collaboration with Childish Gambino. The track features a wavy instrumental with heavy-hitting drums and familiar lyrical motifs about love and lust. While there's no official confirmation that the song is due to land on Gambino's new album rather than a KAYTRANADA project or single, many are still excited to hear a tease at the potential direction he may go in. Check out a video of the unreleased song making its debut earlier this week below.

Read More: KAYTRANADA Releases Of Pair Of Lowkey Jams With New EP "Lover/Friend"

KAYTRANADA Plays A New Childish Gambino Track

The new albums aren't even the only news Childish Gambino has shared recently. He also announced that he's going on a world tour later this year. Tickets are currently going on sale one tier at a time after the official dates were confirmed earlier this week. While many fans are hyped to see the rapper and singer perform life for the first time in years, others were disappointed that the "world" tour consisted of just Europe and North American shows.

There's been even more good news for Gambino recently as the lawsuit filed over his song "This Is America" years ago lost its final appeal in court this week. What do you think of the new Childish Gambino collaboration that KAYTRANADA previewed at his DJ set? Are you hoping the song he teased lands on Gambino's upcoming new album later this summer? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kaytranada Originally Approached To Produce "Honestly, Nevermind"

[Via]