Childish Gambino Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates & More

Childish Gambino fans, rejoice! The multi-talented Donald Glover, also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is hitting the road once again. Following the release of Childish Gambino's latest project, Atavista (3.15.20 reimagined versions), Glover has announced plans for his highly anticipated global tour, *The New World Tour*. With a lineup featuring openers Willow and Amaarae, this tour promises to be an electrifying experience for fans across the globe.
The New World Tour Announcement
Glover took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans. The tour, which marks his first major trek since 2018, is set to kick off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 11th. Alongside the announcement, he revealed that the "Artist Presale" for the Childish Gambino tour would commence on May 15th, with general ticket sales starting on May 17th via Ticketmaster. Fans were encouraged to sign up on thenewworldtour.com for access to exclusive presale codes.
Tour Highlights & Locations
The upcoming Childish Gambino tour will span across North America, Australia, and select European cities, treating fans to unforgettable performances in iconic venues. After starting in Oklahoma City, the tour will make its way through major U.S. markets including Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and more before concluding with a show in Chicago on October 3rd. Gambino will then embark on a journey across Europe, with stops in Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, France, Germany, the U.K., and beyond.
Atavista: A Musical Journey
Gambino's latest project, Atavista, serves as an 11-track collection that reimagines his previously released 3.15.20 project. Featuring collaborations with artists such as Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and Young Nudy, Atavista offers a fresh perspective on Gambino's musical prowess. The release was accompanied by a visually captivating black-and-white video for "Little Foot Big Foot," directed by Hiro Murai and featuring Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary.
What's Next?
But the excitement doesn't stop there. Gambino has even more in store for his fans this year, with plans to drop a second album this summer. This upcoming album will serve as the soundtrack to his forthcoming movie, Bando Stone & The New World. Gambino expressed his gratitude to his dedicated fanbase during a recent Gilga Radio stream, emphasizing that this album is dedicated to them.
The New World Tour Dates
North America
Oklahoma City, OK - August 11 - Paycom Center
Kansas City, MO - August 12 - T-Mobile Center
Milwaukee, WI - August 14 - Fiserv Forum
Columbus, OH - August 15 - Schottenstein Center
Detroit, MI - August 17 - Little Caesars Arena
Toronto, ON - August 18 - Scotiabank Arena
Pittsburgh, PA - August 20 - PPG Paints Arena
Philadelphia, PA - August 21 - Wells Fargo Center
Boston, MA - August 23 - TD Garden
Uncasville, CT - August 24 - Mohegan Arena
Brooklyn, NY - August 26 & 27 - Barclays Center
Washington, D.C. - August 29 - Capital One Arena
Raleigh, NC - August 30 - PNC Arena
Nashville, TN - September 1 - Bridgestone Arena
Atlanta, GA - September 2 - State Farm Arena
Tampa, FL - September 4 - Amalie Arena
Sunrise, FL - September 5 - Amerant Bank Arena
New Orleans, LA - September 7 - Smoothie King Center
Houston, TX - September 8 - Toyota Center
Austin, TX - September 10 - Moody Center
Dallas, TX - September 11 - American Airlines Center
Denver, CO - September 13 - Ball Arena
Salt Lake City, UT - September 14 - Delta Center
Phoenix, AZ - September 16 - Footprint Center
Los Angeles, CA - September 18 & 19 - Crypto.com Arena
San Francisco, CA - September 21 - Chase Center
Vancouver, British Columbia - September 23 - Rogers Arena
Portland, OR - September 24 - Moda Center
Seattle, WA - September 25 - Climate Pledge Arena
Calgary, Alberta - September 27 - Scotiabank Saddledome
Edmonton, Alberta - September 29 - Rogers Place
Saint Paul, MN - October 2 - Xcel Energy Center
Chicago, IL - October 3 - United Center
Europe
Lyon, France - October 31 - LDLC Arena
Milan, Italy - November 2 - Unipol Forum
Cologne, Germany - November 4 - Lanxess Arena
Hamburg, Germany - November 6 - Barclays Arena
Oslo, Norway - November 8 - Oslo Spektrum
Copenhagen, Denmark - November 10 - Royal Arena
Prague, Czechia - November 12 - O2 Arena
Berlin, Germany - November 13 - Uber Arena
Paris, France - November 19 - Accor Arena
Munich, Germany - November 21 - Olympiahalle
Brussels, Belgium - November 23 - ING Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 24 - Ziggo Dome
Manchester, England - November 26 - AO Arena
Glasgow, Scotland - November 28 - OVO Hydro
London, England - November 30 & December 1 - The O2
Birmingham, England - December 3 - Utilita Arena
Dublin, Ireland - December 5 - 3Arena
Australia
Auckland, New Zealand - January 28 - Spark Arena
Brisbane, Australia - February 1 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sydney, Australia - February 4 - Qudos Bank Arena
Melbourne, Australia - February 7 - Rod Laver Arena
Perth, Australia - February 11 - RAC Arena