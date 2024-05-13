Childish Gambino Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates & More

Childish Gambino fans, rejoice! The multi-talented Donald Glover, also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is hitting the road once again. Following the release of Childish Gambino's latest project, Atavista (3.15.20 reimagined versions), Glover has announced plans for his highly anticipated global tour, *The New World Tour*. With a lineup featuring openers Willow and Amaarae, this tour promises to be an electrifying experience for fans across the globe.

The New World Tour Announcement

Glover took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans. The tour, which marks his first major trek since 2018, is set to kick off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 11th. Alongside the announcement, he revealed that the "Artist Presale" for the Childish Gambino tour would commence on May 15th, with general ticket sales starting on May 17th via Ticketmaster. Fans were encouraged to sign up on thenewworldtour.com for access to exclusive presale codes.

Tour Highlights & Locations

The upcoming Childish Gambino tour will span across North America, Australia, and select European cities, treating fans to unforgettable performances in iconic venues. After starting in Oklahoma City, the tour will make its way through major U.S. markets including Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and more before concluding with a show in Chicago on October 3rd. Gambino will then embark on a journey across Europe, with stops in Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, France, Germany, the U.K., and beyond.

Atavista: A Musical Journey

Gambino's latest project, Atavista, serves as an 11-track collection that reimagines his previously released 3.15.20 project. Featuring collaborations with artists such as Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and Young Nudy, Atavista offers a fresh perspective on Gambino's musical prowess. The release was accompanied by a visually captivating black-and-white video for "Little Foot Big Foot," directed by Hiro Murai and featuring Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary.

What's Next?

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Gambino has even more in store for his fans this year, with plans to drop a second album this summer. This upcoming album will serve as the soundtrack to his forthcoming movie, Bando Stone & The New World. Gambino expressed his gratitude to his dedicated fanbase during a recent Gilga Radio stream, emphasizing that this album is dedicated to them.

North America

Oklahoma City, OK - August 11 - Paycom Center

Kansas City, MO - August 12 - T-Mobile Center

Milwaukee, WI - August 14 - Fiserv Forum

Columbus, OH - August 15 - Schottenstein Center

Detroit, MI - August 17 - Little Caesars Arena

Toronto, ON - August 18 - Scotiabank Arena

Pittsburgh, PA - August 20 - PPG Paints Arena

Philadelphia, PA - August 21 - Wells Fargo Center

Boston, MA - August 23 - TD Garden

Uncasville, CT - August 24 - Mohegan Arena

Brooklyn, NY - August 26 & 27 - Barclays Center

Washington, D.C. - August 29 - Capital One Arena

Raleigh, NC - August 30 - PNC Arena

Nashville, TN - September 1 - Bridgestone Arena

Atlanta, GA - September 2 - State Farm Arena

Tampa, FL - September 4 - Amalie Arena

Sunrise, FL - September 5 - Amerant Bank Arena

New Orleans, LA - September 7 - Smoothie King Center

Houston, TX - September 8 - Toyota Center

Austin, TX - September 10 - Moody Center

Dallas, TX - September 11 - American Airlines Center

Denver, CO - September 13 - Ball Arena

Salt Lake City, UT - September 14 - Delta Center

Phoenix, AZ - September 16 - Footprint Center

Los Angeles, CA - September 18 & 19 - Crypto.com Arena

San Francisco, CA - September 21 - Chase Center

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 23 - Rogers Arena

Portland, OR - September 24 - Moda Center

Seattle, WA - September 25 - Climate Pledge Arena

Calgary, Alberta - September 27 - Scotiabank Saddledome

Edmonton, Alberta - September 29 - Rogers Place

Saint Paul, MN - October 2 - Xcel Energy Center

Chicago, IL - October 3 - United Center

Europe

Lyon, France - October 31 - LDLC Arena

Milan, Italy - November 2 - Unipol Forum

Cologne, Germany - November 4 - Lanxess Arena

Hamburg, Germany - November 6 - Barclays Arena

Oslo, Norway - November 8 - Oslo Spektrum

Copenhagen, Denmark - November 10 - Royal Arena

Prague, Czechia - November 12 - O2 Arena

Berlin, Germany - November 13 - Uber Arena

Paris, France - November 19 - Accor Arena

Munich, Germany - November 21 - Olympiahalle

Brussels, Belgium - November 23 - ING Arena

Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 24 - Ziggo Dome

Manchester, England - November 26 - AO Arena

Glasgow, Scotland - November 28 - OVO Hydro

London, England - November 30 & December 1 - The O2

Birmingham, England - December 3 - Utilita Arena

Dublin, Ireland - December 5 - 3Arena

Australia

Auckland, New Zealand - January 28 - Spark Arena

Brisbane, Australia - February 1 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sydney, Australia - February 4 - Qudos Bank Arena

Melbourne, Australia - February 7 - Rod Laver Arena

Perth, Australia - February 11 - RAC Arena