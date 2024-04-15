Tyler The Creator Admits He Used To Hate Childish Gambino

Real fans know that Tyler Baudelaire was just salty about how his fictional rap battle with Donald Glover went on "Regular Show" back in 2011.

Tyler The Creator was easily one of the standout sets at Coachella's Weekend One this year, continuing to cement his status as one of the best live performers working today. Not only did he have an amazing stage set-up and theatrics, plus a really well-rounded setlist and consistently quality performances, but he invited a couple of his famous friends to help him out. Charlie Wilson sang as the Hawthorne native played piano, Kali Uchis came out to give a gorgeous rendition of their hit "See You Again," and A$AP Rocky turned the crowd up with ease. However, the most surprising guest of the night was Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino. He came out to perform T's IGOR gem "RUNNING OUT OF TIME" alongside him, and they seemed to have an absolute blast together.

The reason why this was so surprising is because they have relatively few link-ups in the past, and the former Odd Future creative explained that he wasn't always a fan of Mr. Glover. "I used to hate that n***a,” Tyler, The Creator told the crowd after Childish Gambino left the stage. “Seriously. I don’t know why. I gotta go to therapy to figure it out. Then this n***a put this song called ‘Urn’ out. It was so undeniable, n***a. I was at conflict with myself, ’cause I’m like, ‘F**k! How could a n***a that I hate so much be so good?’ And now, the tables have turned and this n***a barely returns my calls.

Tyler The Creator Performing With Childish Gambino At Coachella

"Donald, I f**k with you," Tyler, The Creator continued for Donald Glover. "Thank you for putting out s**t that exceeds expectations or the perception that n***as like us should make. I love you. Thank you for existing and thank you for coming out. Please give him another round of applause." For those unaware, their relationship has become more public and amicable over the past few years. Their Regular Show rap battle during the Cartoon Network program's third season, though, premiered in 2011, which is before "Urn" dropped and thus before Tyler's epiphany.

Tyler Reflects On His Relationship With Donald Glover

Nevertheless, the cover image above is from a 2019 LACMA gala, Glover seemed to mention the "SORRY NOT SORRY" MC during a recent Complex interview, and he also attended the Louis Vuitton designer's event launching his collection this year. Obviously, a lot of fans are begging for music from them, and with a Gambino rollout commencing, we'll see whether it manifests. For more news and the latest updates on Tyler, The Creator and Childish Gambino, keep checking in with HNHH.

[via]

