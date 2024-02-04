Donald Glover & "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Widely Praised

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the Prime TV remake of the iconic film of the same name, has opened to widespread praise. The show, which stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead roles, opened to an 87% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been widely praised for deviating from the vibe of the original film and being powered by the very real chemistry between Glover and Erskine. Audiences were a little cooler on the show, giving it a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Overall, the general takeaway is that the eight-episode series "surpasses" the original material in myriad ways.

However, critics have noted that fans of the original should not go into the show expecting the same vibes as the film. The sexiness is still there, it's just very different. One critic noted that the show is "so bizarre" that audiences will "either love it or hate it". Despite this, the show is already proving to be a major successful for Amazon's media production arm. Have you watched Mr. & Mrs. Smith? Let us know what you thought in the comments.

Donald Glover Says Brad Pitt Gave Him No Advice For Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Meanwhile, Glover also recently revealed that Brad Pitt gave him no advice after being cast in the show. Glover told The Tonight Show that the actor "Brad Pitted" his way through their interaction - being very charming but ultimately not saying a whole lot. Pitt also reportedly told Glover he'd "do a great job" but didn't give anything more concrete than that. It remains to be seen how Pitt feels about the show now that critics have lauded Glover above him.

In the interview, Erskine also revealed that the studio was very keen to "sex it up" throughout the promotion of the show. However, Erskine revealed that this was something she struggled with because her "inner sexual animal" is a "worm". It's also an interesting direction, given how the show's early marketing material portrays the couple as very business-minded and sexless.

