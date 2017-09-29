Rotten Tomatoes
- Pop CultureDonald Glover & "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Widely PraisedThe was certified fresh on "Rotten Tomatoes" with Glover and Erskine's chemistry widely praised.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"RENAISSANCE" Film "Rotten Tomatoes" Score Has Tina Knowles Rejoicing"RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce" has been ranked 100% on the meta-ranking app.By Ben Mock
- TV2Pac Show "Dear Mama" Achieves Perfect Rotten Tomatoes ScoreDear Mama is certified fresh.By Ben Mock
- MoviesThe First Reviews For "Wonder Woman 1984" Are InOverall, some solid reviews that place it on par with the original. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"The Boys" Showrunner Responds To Fans Review-Bombing Season 2"The Boys" showrunner responds to fans review-bombing season two.By Cole Blake
- TVTrolls Bombard "Batwoman" With Scathing ReviewsThe trolls are having a field day with their "Batwoman" reviews.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Gets Excellent Critical Reviews"Spider-Man: Far From Home" was well received by critics. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame": All The Records The Film Has Broken So Far"Avengers: End Game" is breaking all kinds of records. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Currently Holds 98% On Rotten TomatoesDo you consider RT ratings to be an accurate assessment of score? By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Expected To Garner Over $68 Million Opening WeekendThe projected box office figures would represent a unique record for an "original horror picture," as it's being labeled. By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRotten Tomatoes Takes Preemptive Strike Against "Troll" ReviewersEssentially, they're taking their ball and going home. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Black Panther" Named Rotten Tomatoes' #1 Wide-Release Film Of The YearNext stop...the Oscars. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentIMDb Shows Its Colors, Launches "Freedive" Streaming PlatformLittle did we know, Amazon is the proprietor of the trusted IMDb database.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMovie Goers Rank "Venom" Exponentially Higher Than Rotten Tomatoes Critic ScoreDo you trust the fans or the critics?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix's "Bright" Disappoints Movie Critics; Pleases Fans"Bright" proves that bad media can be good media.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Attacked By Alt-Right Group Over "Feminist Agenda"The latest "Star Wars" movie is being targeted by an alt-right group. By Matt F
- MusicChance The Rapper Goes In On Rotten TomatoesChance The Rapper gotta put the movie "critics" in place. By Chantilly Post