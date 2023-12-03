"RENAISSANCE" Film "Rotten Tomatoes" Score Has Tina Knowles Rejoicing

Tina Knowles took to social media to celebrate the RENAISSANCE concert film garnering a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. "Just realized that 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes!!! That is huge!!! Please repost! This is history! Sooooo proud!!!" Knowles wrote in one post. "Last one about the Rotten Tomatoes! Just saw this!! When you see how hard someone works and all the sacrifices they make because for the last month my child was in a studio 24 hours a day. I was with her most of the time of that time sleeping in the studio! She only went to take her kids to school, to shower, and then come back. There are only a few people that understand how hard she works! How she works on every single thing that goes out in a movie or a video or a tour. That is why I ride so hard for her!!! She deserves every acolade that she gets," Knowles added.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce is expected to be the best film of the weekend. Today, the AP reported that the film opened to a $21 million domestic weekend. That would mark the best December opening for a film since the 2003 Tom Cruise vehicle The Last Samurai. With its projected opening, Renaissance tops the charts over Godzilla Minus One, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Snakes & Songbirds, and Napoleon.

Fans Accuse Beyonce Supporting Israel

However, not everyone is celebrating the release of Beyonce's film. Videos of fans in Israel celebrating the release of the film has led to criticism for Beyonce online. People have claimed that Beyonce's film opening in Israel is inherent support of Israel by Beyonce. Despite this, people have argued that Beyonce is likely not in control of the film's distribution. Instead, it's more likely that Beyonce has a distribution agreement, most likely with AMC. As a result of this, the film may be shown in controversial places, such as Israel.

This week saw the end of a number of temporary ceasefires between Israel and Palestine. With the end of the ceasefire, Israel has commenced a heavy bombing campaign against targets in the southern Gaza Strip. The area has becoming increasingly dense as Israel has consistently ordered evacuations from the northern Gaza Strip in recent weeks.

