Michael Blackson Thinks Beyonce's Blonde Hair Is For Jay-Z

Beyonce debuted a new look at the premiere of her Renaissance concert film this week, turning heads with her long icy blonde locks. She stepped out in a shimmering silver gown, perfectly in line with the theme of her world tour. Unfortunately, however, the look has managed to spark some controversy. Some social media users are theorizing that Bey snatched her style from Kim Kardashian. A few critics are even accusing her of whitening her skin for the premiere. TMZ recently caught up with Michael Blackson at an airport to ask him his thoughts on the debacle, and he's not buying critics' claims.

According to him, Beyonce probably only switched over to platinum so Jay-Z can feel like he's mixing things up in the bedroom. He went on to say that every man is looking for variety when it comes to his sex life, so the songstress is simply offering him "another woman." He added that he's sure that Beyonce is proud of her Blackness, brushing off any skin-bleaching rumors.

Michael Blackson Weighs In On Beyonce's Blonde Hair

Michael Blackson isn't the only one coming to Bey's defense over her premiere look, however. Earlier this week, her mother Tina Knowles responded to the skin-bleaching allegations, calling them nothing short of "disappointing." She further noted how her look matched the premiere, and how a hair color doesn't change a person's racial identity.

"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" she wrote. "Every time she does something that she works her a** off for and is a statement of her work ethic , talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork." What do you think of Michael Blackson's theory that Beyonce changed up her hair for Jay-Z? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

