Destiny's Child Reunites At Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Film's World Premiere

Beyonce's RENAISSANCE film just had its world premiere in Hollywood over the weekend, and a lot of celebrities showed out in their best for the occasion. Lori Harvey, Chlöe, Halle Bailey, DDG, Tina Lawson, Matthew Knowles, Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, and so many others popped out to have a great time. Most notably, though, this event also brought about another Destiny's Child reunion, which is always amazing to see. Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland looked stunning, whereas OG members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett also came dressed to impress.The only other name missing- aside Queen Bey herself, who didn't appear on the "chrome" carpet for the premiere- was Farrah Franklin, and the reason for her absence is publicly unknown.

Regardless, it's still great to see the R&B icons have a ball together again, and come together for a monumental occasion. In fact, the RENAISSANCE film features some moments dedicated to capturing Destiny's Child's reunion at the Houston Homecoming show for the tour. "It was like a new birth for us, and a lot of healing," Beyonce said in a narration over the footage. Maybe this won't be the last we'll hear from these female singers, as 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the group's debut album.

Read More: What Is Destiny's Child's Best-Selling Album?

Destiny's Child Reunites At Beyonce's Concert Film Premiere

After all, Matthew Knowles hinted at a comeback in May of this year. "It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make,” he explained. “And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well. I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed. And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen."

Meanwhile, would you be excited for at least one more album from this dynamic set of artists? What are you looking forward to the most about the RENAISSANCE concert film, and what were your favorite moments from the tour itself? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Check out some pictures from the premiere's reunion with the "Via" link below, as well. As always, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Beyonce and Destiny's Child.

Read More: LeToya Luckett Visits Elementary School Where She Met Beyonce Prior To Destiny's Child

[via]