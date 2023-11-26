Blue Ivy Carter's "RENAISSANCE" Tour Dancing Got Better Due To Criticism, Beyonce Says

Most 11-year-olds can hardly fathom the idea of giving a presentation in front of their middle school class. While Blue Ivy Carter didn't ask to be born into the spotlight as the eldest child of Jay-Z and Beyonce, she certainly wears it well and even stunned her famous parents by performing alongside the "Single Ladies" hitmaker for the majority of her RENAISSANCE Tour throughout the summer. As you may recall, the tween fell victim to an astounding amount of hate after her first show, with some suggesting Blue's first time performing in front of 70,000 people somehow could've gone better.

In recent weeks, the young girl's grandmother, Tina Lawson, shared that Carter was only set to join Bey for one show. The newly released concert film echoes these sentiments from the Queen herself, who also shared that her daughter came across the criticism about her dancing online, which was particularly heartbreaking for the Houston native to watch. "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," Beyonce says in the movie, as per the New York Times.

Queen B is Proud AF of Blue Ivy Carter's Work on Tour

Upon reading the harsh words of others, the "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" expected to see Blue give up, or break down in emotion. Instead, the nepo baby put her best foot forward and remained determined to improve her skills for future performances. The Carter's firstborn became a staple in the show by the time their tour wrapped, and we're eager to see how else she'll collaborate with Bey and Jay as she continues to grow.

After sharing the stage with her world-famous mother for months, Blue Ivy Carter couldn't have been happier to support her at Saturday (November 25) night's RENAISSANCE concert film premiere. Beyonce didn't walk the red carpet along with invitees like Lizzo and her Destiny's Child groupmates, but she's still managing to break the internet with her bombshell blonde outfit for the event. See photos of that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

