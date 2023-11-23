Beyonce Shares Thanksgiving Message With Fans & Preview Of "RENAISSANCE" Film

Turkey isn't the only thing that the BeyHive is going to be eating today- if they celebrate, of course- because there's new footage to unpack.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Beyonce "The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour" - Los Angeles

Beyonce is one of pop culture's most beloved figures, so a "Happy Thanksgiving" from her- for those who celebrate- means a whole lot more. Moreover, she recently shared a special message with fans for the holiday, which is sure to give a wholesome boost to your day. Not only that, but the Houston superstar also let folks know that she hasn't forgotten about her fast-approaching treat for the BeyHive making its theater debut very soon. She also gave a new sneak peek of the upcoming RENAISSANCE concert film, coming out very soon in December. With all this celebration to take in, the turkey's going to taste a lot better today.

"Hey, it's Beyonce!" the "CUFF IT" singer began her message. "Wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I'm so honored to share with you the first look at the new RENAISSANCE film trailer." In addition, you can hear her speak on the album and concert series' experience in the trailer clip. "I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point. We are creating our own world. This is my reward, nobody can take that away from me."

Read More: What Is Beyoncé's Best-Selling Song?

Beyonce Celebrates Thanksgiving With New RENAISSANCE Film Preview

This is building up a lot of excitement for the RENAISSANCE film, as well as contributing to praise of Beyonce from surprising places. For example, André 3000 recently thanked her and Jay-Z for allowing him to use her name in one of his new album's track's titles. "Ninety Three 'Til Infinity And Beyoncé" is one of the shorter moments on New Blue Sun, but nonetheless a powerful and immersive one. It goes to show that Queen Bey needs to give her stamp of approval for anything that wants to touch her brand, even if it's just her name.

Meanwhile, if her Vegas residency budget is anything to go off of, the RENAISSANCE movie is going to be an opulent, grand, and wholly unique experience. It's hard to compare, but the tour was so successful and larger-than-life that we can't help but draw connections between the funds and the final product. What are you most excited to see in the concert documentary? Let us know in the comments and stay posted on HNHH for more news and updates on Beyonce.

Read More: Beyonce Shows Up For Taylor Swift's Concert Film Premiere

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.