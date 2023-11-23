Beyonce Shares Thanksgiving Message With Fans & Preview Of "RENAISSANCE" Film

Beyonce is one of pop culture's most beloved figures, so a "Happy Thanksgiving" from her- for those who celebrate- means a whole lot more. Moreover, she recently shared a special message with fans for the holiday, which is sure to give a wholesome boost to your day. Not only that, but the Houston superstar also let folks know that she hasn't forgotten about her fast-approaching treat for the BeyHive making its theater debut very soon. She also gave a new sneak peek of the upcoming RENAISSANCE concert film, coming out very soon in December. With all this celebration to take in, the turkey's going to taste a lot better today.

"Hey, it's Beyonce!" the "CUFF IT" singer began her message. "Wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I'm so honored to share with you the first look at the new RENAISSANCE film trailer." In addition, you can hear her speak on the album and concert series' experience in the trailer clip. "I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point. We are creating our own world. This is my reward, nobody can take that away from me."

Beyonce Celebrates Thanksgiving With New RENAISSANCE Film Preview

This is building up a lot of excitement for the RENAISSANCE film, as well as contributing to praise of Beyonce from surprising places. For example, André 3000 recently thanked her and Jay-Z for allowing him to use her name in one of his new album's track's titles. "Ninety Three 'Til Infinity And Beyoncé" is one of the shorter moments on New Blue Sun, but nonetheless a powerful and immersive one. It goes to show that Queen Bey needs to give her stamp of approval for anything that wants to touch her brand, even if it's just her name.

Meanwhile, if her Vegas residency budget is anything to go off of, the RENAISSANCE movie is going to be an opulent, grand, and wholly unique experience. It's hard to compare, but the tour was so successful and larger-than-life that we can't help but draw connections between the funds and the final product. What are you most excited to see in the concert documentary? Let us know in the comments and stay posted on HNHH for more news and updates on Beyonce.

